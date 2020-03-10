The Trailer for Central Park Asks, ‘What If Bob’s Burgers But All Songs?’

Producer Loren Bouchard is expanding the universe of Bob’s Burgers into the big, exciting world of streaming, and the even bigger, exciting-er world of New York City with the trailer for his new Apple TV+ series, Central Park. The animated comedy is a musical reimaginactment of a family that lives in Central Park, and must face off against “hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long-suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.” Spunky defenders of a park staving off developers? It’s — to steal a phrase from another Josh Gad project — a tale as old as time. Not to bury the lede between em dashes, but Josh Gad is executive producing this alongside the Bob’s Burgers team of Bouchard and Nora Smith. Based on the trailer, it looks as though Gad voices the narrator of the series, who may or may not be a busker who wears a very unfortunate tiny pink fedora.

Speaking of the cast, the aforementioned Bitsy is voiced by Stanley Tucci, and her Rebecca-ish devoted maid is played by Daveed Diggs. Diggs’s Hamilton co-star Leslie Odom Jr. plays the patriarch of the good-guy family, the Tillermans, Kathryn Hahn is his reporter wife, and Tituss Burgess and Kristen Bell play their kids. Tucci was in Beauty and the Beast, Bell was in Frozen, and Gad is somehow the uniting factor in the middle of this musically gifted ensemble Venn dia-Gad. Central Park premieres on Apple TV+ on May 29.