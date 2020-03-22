Donald Glover Presents Is Back, Now As Childish Gambino’s 3.15.20

Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Childish Gambino has emerged with an album that might sound a wee bit familiar. On March 15, the enigmatic Donald Glover released a new album entitled Donald Glover Presents, which streamed for approximately ten hours before mysteriously disappearing from the internet. Now, a week later, that very album is available on all major streaming platforms with the new title “3.15.20,” an homage to the day the album briefly hit the internet. Life comes at you fast, huh?

While the music hasn’t changed from Donald Glover Presents to 3.15.20, there are a few noticeable differences between the two albums. Unlike Donald Glover Presents, 3.15.20 is attributed to Glover’s musical alter ego, Childish Gambino, and not Glover himself. The original album had song titles like “Don’t Worry About Tomorrow (The Violence),” while the majority of songs on the new album have numbers as titles, such as“19.10” and “42.26.” Also, while the original album artwork depicted a large crowd gathering outside, the new album artwork is simply a blank white page, perhaps in an attempt to encourage social distancing.

Thankfully, Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, and Glover’s adorable son are still featured on the album. If you’re a purist and miss the old version, though, the original, continuous single-track stream is available on DonaldGloverPresents.com. But given Glover’s track record, don’t expect it to be there for much longer.