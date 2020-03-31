Chris Cuomo Has Coronavirus, Will Continue Hosting His CNN Show From Home

Chris Cuomo Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Apologies to Andrew’s nipple ring, but we have a more pressing Cuomo brothers update to process right now. Chris Cuomo, CNN host and man who does not like being called Fredo, announced on social media this afternoon that he has tested positive for coronavirus. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills, and shortness of breath,” he wrote. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement, which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!” Despite the illness, Cuomo hosted his Cuomo Prime Time show without issue from home on Monday evening, and plans to continue doing his shows from his basement. “We will all beat this,” he added, “by being smart and tough and united!”

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo raised the topic of Chris’s health in order to educate the public about how we should consider the virus to be “the great equalizer.” He also said that their mom, Matilda, may have been potentially exposed to the virus. “He is going to be fine. He’s young and in good shape. He’s strong, not as as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine,” Cuomo said about his brother. “But there’s a lesson in this. I spoke to him this morning and he’s going to be quarantined in his basement in home. He’s a really sweet, beautiful guy. He’s my best friend. My father was always working so it was always just me and Chris.”