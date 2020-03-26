Chrissy Teigen’s Quibi Court Show Is Almost in Session

Chrissy Teigen really said “Judy Justice who?” The first trailer is out for Teigen’s new Quibi court series Chrissy’s Court, and she is coming for Judy’s robes. In the trailer, Teigen channels both her inner Cellino and her innermost Barnes, asking questions like, “Have you been injured on the job, even if was your own fault?” and “Did your roommate steal your clothes and try to sell them back to you?” and slamming big books shut authoritatively. The small claims she’ll be adjudicating will be very, very small. Almost … quick-bite-sized. Using all the trappings of a court TV show to rule on petty disputes is a similar premise to the podcast Judge John Hodgman, only with, you know, a model and Instagram star in the Hodgman seat. Her mother, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, will adorably maintain order in the court. Chrissy’s Court will be ready to stream when Quibi launches in April 2020. Oh, and if you dial the number in the trailer — 1-855-CHRI55Y — you’ll get a prerecorded voice-message of Teigen saying “Hi, I’m not here to answer your claim right now” and reminding you to download Quibi on April 6.

