How Does Christina Aguilera’s New Mulan Song Stack Up To ‘Reflection’?

Anyone who teared up when that instrumental version of “Reflection” hit in Disney’s live-action Mulan trailer knows it would take something very special to compare to 16-year-old Christina Aguilera belting for the gods. So how about a 39-year-old Christina Aguilera belting for the gods? The singer dropped her new song “Loyal Brave True” for the upcoming live-action remake yesterday, and it has a very similar “staring out the window of the school bus, imagining yourself on your own Disney adventure” feel.

If you’re really only interested in “Reflection,” though, we’ve got good news for you, too. Aguilera also recorded a new version of the ballad for the remake’s soundtrack, out March 25. “The film Mulan and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal,” the singer said in a statement. “It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless.”

Is “Loyal Brave True” as good as “Reflection,” though? Honestly, you’re going to need to ask a tween. They’re the target market for this coming-of-age story and its accompanying music, and as a result, the only real judges. No one’s going to stop you from staring out a bus window while you listen to it, though.