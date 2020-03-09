Coachella and Stagecoach May Be Postponed Over Coronavirus

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Looks like you’ll have to completely redo your festival wardrobe for a new season, but reportedly, you’ll have the time. Just days after the organizers of SXSW decided to cancel this year’s events in Austin over concerns about the spread of coronavirus, Billboard reports that both Coachella, scheduled to begin April 10, and Stagecoach are “in talks” to be postponed until October as California attempts to contain COVID-19. Organizers will reportedly make a final decision in the next 48 hours.

This year’s Coachella line-up would have included headliners Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine in their much-anticipated reunion. Other performers include Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and Thom Yorke, among so many others. Stagecoach, which kicks off April 24, features musicians like Carrie Underwood , Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Midland, Alan Jackson, ZZ Top, Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

Rolling Stone reported Monday night that, while a final decision has not been made as of yet, the cancellation of SXSW and recent COVID-19 cases in California’s Riverside County “really changed everyone’s tune,” making cancellation a clearer reality after this weekend.