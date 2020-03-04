Enter Cole Escola’s Pee Pee Manor If You Dare

Back in May 2018, comedian Cole Escola hinted to Vulture that he was working on his very own “horror soap comedy” called Pee Pee Manor, and if you’re as intrigued by that description and title as we were, we’ve got some good news and some bad news. The bad news is that Escola ended up producing a nearly 20-minute pilot for Pee Pee Manor that he shopped around to networks, but unfortunately, the project never found a home. The good news is that Escola decided to release the pilot on YouTube last night despite calling it “the unaired pilot for a TV show that was too awful to air,” and it’s a wonderfully strange and funny look at what might have been.

The pilot was directed by Todd Oldham and features appearances by Amy Sedaris (as a local news anchor covering stories like “A local teen takes off her own braces — and how that’ll affect the morning commute”), Los Espookys’ Lorelei Ramirez, and more. It centers on Escola playing a woman who gets the opportunity to turn her life around with a real-estate-agent job offer that hinges on her ability to sell a rundown haunted house called, of course, Pee Pee Manor. It’s a perfect showcase of Escola’s sweet oddball sensibility and versatility — he plays the lead character “Donna Germaine” as well as a few neighborhood residents who warn her about the house. Had the pilot landed a series order, he also would’ve shown up as various ghosts haunting the spooky Pee Pee Manor. If, like Donna, you “just need a break from the hustle and bustle of Toledo,” Pee Pee Manor is a delightful way to escape it all for just a little while.