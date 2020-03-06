Colin Firth’s Cold Heart Needs to Be Melted in The Secret Garden Trailer

Now that this generation has its own Little Women, it can now also have its own Secret Garden. Based on the novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett, this iteration of the story has been moved from the early 20th century (Burnett’s book was published in 1911) to 1947 in post-WWII England. A young girl (Dixie Egerickx) goes to live with her very sad uncle (Colin Firth) and his bedridden son (Edan Hayhurst), who is unable to walk. The girl, Mary, refuses to be a shut-in like everyone else in the house, and in her wanderings around the property finds a gorgeous enchanted garden behind a hidden door. Through love, and maybe gardening, everyone will be healed, and Colin Firth will not have to be sad any longer. The classic tale will arrive in theaters soon.

