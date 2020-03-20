The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Coronavirus is kicking Colton’s ass, in his words. Photo: Colton Underwood/Instagram

Former Bachelor bachelor Colton Underwood has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a video he posted to his Instagram on March 20. From his quarantine pod at girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s parents’ home in Huntington Beach, Underwood aimed to get the message across to young followers that it’s not a virus that only hits “the elderly.” Underwood describes how coronavirus has “been kicking my ass, just to put it pretty bluntly,” explaining the realities of his virus-related exhaustion: “I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted.” The 28-year-old reality TV star adds, “The reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay at home, do your part. Take care of yourselves. Take care of one another.” Underwood also clarifies that he had been self-isolating since last week, and began developing symptoms a few days ago.