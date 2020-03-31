The Bachelor Has a Special Boner Protocol in Place

Photo: John Fleenor/ABC

Despite a positive coronavirus diagnosis, former Bachelor virgin star Colton Underwood is being an absolute trooper and doing some press for his new tell-all memoir, The First Time. And while the book, which Underwood admits was penned by a ghostwriter, covers all the standard Bachelor Nation topics you’d expect from a former lead (producer manipulation? groundbreaking), Underwood divulges an amusing detail from his season. When he felt a little too randy, a boner code came into place. “I had a little signal I gave producers like, ‘Hey, you have to chill. Every time I yawned, that was my signal. Producers would be like, ‘Cut! We have to get him out of the water!’” he told the Los Angeles Times. “My grandma texts me — I gave her a copy of the book and I said, ‘Hey, just want to let you know there’s some things that might make you uncomfortable.’ She’s like, ‘You know what? I always wondered about boners on that show. I’m glad you addressed that, but it was a little weird.’”

Underwood says that he tried to be as brutally honest as possible about his Bachelor experience in the memoir, however, his NDA hadn’t yet expired during the writing process. “That was the hardest part for me, and I think that’s where my strongest fallout with them came,” he noted about the show’s producers, with whom he’s no longer in contact. “I was trying to always be professional, and I felt like at times I didn’t get that in return. I was told to be a good little boy and keep my mouth shut and it’s like, come on, guys, treat me like an adult.” With more than a year passing since Underwood’s fence extravaganza of a season, he’s still together with his final contestant, Cassie Randolph. They currently live together in California.