Soothe Yourself With Adam Sandler’s 28-Second Opera Note

Conan O’Brien’s TBS late-night show returned to television last night after a hiatus, and like the other late-night hosts, O’Brien and his team are now all working from home while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. During the episode, O’Brien had a lengthy chat with his friend and neighbor Adam Sandler, who in the above clip tells O’Brien about how he’s handling life in quarantine. First update from Sandler? Things are getting pretty wild in bed with his wife these days: “She showed me this new thing the other night that was bananas … your wife is laying beneath you, and you hold yourself up, and you do the moves!” Sandler says. “I was like, ‘What is happening?!’”

Later in the clip, Sandler’s daughter Sunny shows up to confirm that a lady called her dad a jerk recently while they were outside walking their dog around the neighborhood, and she also takes a few seconds to practice her “Sandler flop” skills with him. (She’s very good!) But the best part of the clip comes near the end, when O’Brien and Sandler talk about the viral clips of Italians singing from their balconies during lockdown. “I don’t know if we have the equivalent of that here in America. I wish we did,” O’Brien says. “Well, I am. I am the equivalent of that with the golden voice God gave me,” Sandler replies. “If you want, Conan, I can sing a little opera. Maybe this will spread good cheer around the world.” What follows are 28 seconds of Sandler perfectly — dare we say beautifully — belting out one long, solid “opera” note that we are certain will unite the world during such chaotic times.

You can watch the full interview with O’Brien and Sandler below: