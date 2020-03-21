Christian Siriano and His Employees Are Making Face Masks for New York Hospitals

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Amid all of the events, productions, and releases that have been forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic, fashion designer and inclusive king Christian Siriano is making us remember a simpler time when people did nice things, just because. Responding to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s social-media plea for people, if they have the capability, to create masks and donate them to New York hospitals (which are running drastically low on supplies), Siriano responded that his company will step in and make as many as possible.

“I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home,” he wrote, “that can help.” Cuomo responded with words of gratitude, and, per BuzzFeed News, Siriano’s sewers have already begun working, and an arrangement is in place to create masks for the state’s hospital personnel. “They’re starting to make them now,” Siriano’s publicist said, “which we will donate and then a plan will be put together as we flesh it out to manufacture more.”

If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help. — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

We're in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much.



Who's next?



Let's do this together, NY! https://t.co/4B43SKguVO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

In an additional message posted to social media on Saturday, Siriano thanked everyone for their support and clarified that the masks must meet the state’s safety regulations before production can begin. He also encouraged people with similar skill sets to try creating masks. “We are making waves and working on getting approvals before we start anything,” he wrote. “It’s very important before anyone does anything to help, please make sure what you are making is safe and hopefully FDA approved. We must be smart.”

Thanks everyone for all the support. We are making waves and working on getting approvals before we start anything. It’s very important before anyone does anything to help, please make sure what you are making is safe and hopefully FDA approved. We must be smart. — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 21, 2020

He really did make it work.