Here’s How Comedy Clubs Are Dealing With Coronavirus

The Bell House

Open, but some shows have been canceled or postponed. Advice for ticket-holders is posted on their website.

Broadway Comedy Club and Greenwich Village Comedy Club

Open, with a statement on their website: “Broadway Comedy Club and Greenwich Village Comedy Club are still open nightly! With our current show capacities reduced by NYC Mandate by 50 percent for the next 30 days, our audience members get to experience a great Stand Up Comedy show while keeping recommended social distance. Smaller audiences also make for more intimate comedy experiences! Our already immaculately clean clubs, which have excellent ‘A’ ratings from the City Department of Health, are also being extra sanitized and cleaned to make sure every show is full of good, clean fun … Even if the comedy isn’t. Come on out to a show and let laughter be your best medicine!”

Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Closed, per a statement on their website: “We are temporarily closing down shows and classes thru March 29 in order to prioritize the health and safety of everyone in our community and do our part to halt the spread of COVID-19 transmission. All students in current classes will be notified of makeup dates and ticket-holders will receive refunds. We hope to resume operations on March 29 but will of course be monitoring the situation and following recommended guidelines from NYC authorities and the CDC. Thank you for your understanding and wash your hands!”

Caroline’s on Broadway

Open. In a conversation with Vulture, Caroline’s said they’re leaving cancellations up to the comedians but intend to remain open.

Caveat

Closed, but livestreaming shows through their YouTube channel.

The Comedy Cellar

Open. A person who answered the phone at the Cellar said their shows were going forward as “regularly scheduled at all locations,” with owner Noam Dworman clarifying in an email, “We’ll be at half occupancy.”

The Creek and the Cave

Open. In a phone conversation with Vulture, owner Rebecca Trent said the venue was working to keep things clean. “We’re basically Lysol-ing the place down, and being forgiving if performers say they don’t want to come in.” She noted the venue allows for distance between audience members.

Eastville Comedy Club

Open. The person who answered the phone told Vulture they were “open as usual.”

Gotham Comedy Club

Open. In a phone call, the club confirmed they were fully open with no cancellations.

Littlefield

Open, but several shows have been canceled. According to a statement on their website: “As of now, shows are going on as planned unless they have been postponed. If you purchased tickets to a show that has been rescheduled, we will notify you and honor your tickets for a future date.”

The Magnet

Closed. In a statement, the comedy theater wrote that “all Magnet Classes, rentals, shows, and the New York Musical Improv Festival will be postponed. The Training Center and Theater will be closed effective immediately.”

New York Comedy Club

Open, but taking extra precautions according to a statement released over the weekend. “As a small venue, our current guidance is to limit capacity and increase space between customers rather than to close, so we continue to remain open with regular programming unless health guidelines are revised further.”

The PIT

Closed. Through an email sent to the community, the theater announced it would shut down all shows and classes through March 31: “Representatives from our respective departments will be reaching out to the appropriate parties regarding show/class/event rescheduling, tickets, etc. We thank you in advance for your patience as we work through these things in as timely a manner as possible”

QED Astoria

Closed. Per a statement on Twitter, owner Kambri Crews announced the venue would close: “I’ve made the decision to temporarily close QED, starting tonight March 14 through at least March 30 — we’ll then take things on a week-by-week basis. Simply put, QED is my life. But I don’t want to endanger the community I hold so dear.” They are also accepting donations.

The Stand

Open. In a statement sent out to customers via email: “Throughout the day and after each show we are sanitizing all tables, chairs, menus and all other touch points. All of our work stations are stocked with hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, hand soap, tissues. Our staff members will be thoroughly washing their hands throughout the day, as well. We encourage all guests to also perform extra hand washing throughout their day, including during their time at our venue. When selecting seats, give thought to leaving seats between you and the other selected seats. This is part of social distancing that has been recommended by the CDC. We have instructed any employees who are feeling ill or showing any potential symptoms to remain home. We strongly recommend that you do the same and we will offer a credit to a future show if you cannot attend due to illness. Please contact us directly if you have any specific questions about the need to have an credit issued. The health and safety of our staff and guests is our top priority and we look forward to continuing to see you at our Shows.”

Upright Citizens Brigade (Hell’s Kitchen and SubCulture)

Closed. UCB shut down its theaters on both coasts, as well as its training centers, indefinitely.