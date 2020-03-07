Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

No gala wants to be the gala where Mary Poppins contracts COVID-19. Following in the footsteps of SXSW and an increasing number of large-scale industry events, including movie premieres, the American Film Institute has decided to postpone its annual Life Achievement Award gala, initially scheduled for April 25 in Los Angeles, until the early summer. This year’s award recipient is stage and screen star Julie Andrews, who we can all agree should be protected at all hosts.

“AFI’s decision to postpone the event is simply in response to the rapidly evolving nature of current events and our promise to ensure the well-being of the artists and audience that gather each year to celebrate America’s art form,” AFI CEO and president Bob Gazzale said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “This move will allow our full attention to focus on the many gifts that Julie Andrews has given the world.” A fair point. If we all eventually have to be put in quarantine, a Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Princess Diaries marathon might be the best way to spend it.