An indefinite MLB delay? No more spring training? Not on his watch! Ken Burns, the famed filmmaker who we believe invented the word “exhaustive,” has convinced PBS to stream the entirety of his epic, nine-part Baseball documentary series for an indefinite period of time. The 1994 doc, which traces the genesis, history, and saga of baseball throughout its 18-hour runtime, can be viewed here. “As we bunker down in the days ahead it’s important that we find things that bring us together and show us our common humanity,” Burns explained in a video statement. “That’s why in the absence of many of our favorite sports, I’ve asked PBS to stream my film about America’s favorite pastime, Baseball, for free. Stay healthy, and let’s look after each other. Play ball!” In addition to baseball, the coronavirus outbreak has suspended the current NBA season, as well as NHL and MLS games.