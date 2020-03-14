Celebrities Share Their Musical Gifts to Help You Get Through Self-Quarantine

In these anxiety-ridden times, where can we turn for comfort? Music, of course! While everyone is more or less trapped in their residences for the foreseeable future, musical artists like Yo-Yo Ma, Lizzo, and the currently quarantined Rita Wilson have been sharing their musical talents on social media in the hope that it will provide some entertainment, comfort, or simply peace of mind to help us through these troubled times. This movement has sparked a new genre, which Rita Wilson has aptly named “quarantuning.”
Yo-Yo Ma gorgeously bowing “Going Home” on his cello? A gorgeous example of quarantuning. Lizzo playing an acoustic version of “Cuz I Love You” on her signature flute in front of crystals and burning incense? A soothing quarantune for your soul. Paramore front woman Haley Williams strumming on her guitar singing “Things She Said” by Kent? A throwback quarantune for your nerve! Rita Wilson making a Spotify playlist for people self-quarantining that includes quite a few songs by Ms. Wilson herself? Not exactly quarantuning, but we’ll allow it because Rita literally has the coronavirus, is under quarantine, and came up with the term.