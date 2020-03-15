The Box Office Had Its Worst Weekend in Two Decades

A scene from The Hunt. Photo: Patti Perret/Universal Pictures

Unsurprisingly, the thought of entering a damp movie theater, paying $15, and sharing an armrest with potentially contagious strangers is polling at one, nay, zero percent. Per data from Variety, the North American box office had its worst weekend in about two decades, thanks, of course, to the alarming spread of the novel coronavirus across the world. Approximately $54 million was generated at the box office throughout the three-day period. This historically low figure comes at a time when many prominent movie theater chains have either closed completely, or are operating at half capacity, in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19. (AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas, for example, are only allowing a 50 percent seating capacity at every showtime.) Pixar’s Onward wound up winning (if we can even call it that) the weekend with a mere $10.5 million, while Christian drama I Still Believe came in second with $9.5 million. The Hunt, which was already marred in controversy long before its release, finished in fifth with $5.3 million. As a reminder, streaming is your friend and will always love you.