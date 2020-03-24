This Year’s Rock Hall of Fame Induction Rolls Forward With New November Date

Photo: Getty Images

Long live rock, literally. This year’s Rock and Roll and Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which had previously been indefinitely postponed from May 2 due to the global coronavirus pandemic, has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 7. Hooray! Now go forth and take advantage of those airline no-fee flight changes before everyone else does. The ceremony, per tradition, will still be held at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium, with the 2020 inductees being Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Depeche Mode, and the Notorious B.I.G. Additionally, for the first time in the Hall’s history, the ceremony will be broadcast live on HBO. Now that’s rock, all five hours of it.