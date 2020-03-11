Crew Member on Fox Series NeXt Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Photo: FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty I

A crew member who worked on the upcoming Fox show NeXt has tested positive for coronavirus, SAG-AFTRA confirmed in a statement tonight. NeXt wrapped production at Chicago’s Cinespace Film Studios last week. “That person came into contact with other cast and crew at Cinespace and possibly elsewhere,” SAG-AFTRA said. “We are working with the production company regarding this matter to determine the timeline and scope of potential exposure to members and others.” Fox/Disney Television Studios confirmed the reports in their statement, saying that they “are working closely with the CDPH (Chicago Department of Public Health) to identify and contact all individuals who came in direct contact with the crew member, and are taking precautions to protect all who work on our productions.” NeXt is an upcoming science fiction drama TV show that stars John Slattery as a brilliant tech CEO who tries to stop an artificial intelligence crisis.