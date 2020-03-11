Just a few miles south of Woodstock stood Camp Jened, “a summer camp for the handicapped run by hippies.” In Netflix’s trailer for Crip Camp, we learn about the empowering atmosphere of this Catskills getaway for disabled teens. The trailer is filled with sunny footage from the summer of 1971 and interviews with former Jened campers, many of whom went on to be major catalysts in the American disability-rights movement. Crip Camp, directed by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht — a Jened alum himself — took home the Audience Award at Sundance and comes courtesy of executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama, whose first foray into documentary, American Factory, won an Oscar. The film hits Netflix on March 25.

