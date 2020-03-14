On Top of Everything Else, Judi Dench Still Hasn’t Seen Cats

Photo: Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

Remember that time in the distant past — approximately three months ago — when the biggest news story was what a flop Cats was? With that digital fur technology? Well, thankfully, Cats is back in the news and the reason will shock you: Judi Dench has yet to see the film. Yes, Oscar winner and ten-time BAFTA winner Dame Judi Dench, who famously portrayed the pivotal role of Old Deuteronomy, hasn’t seen Cats yet. In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row, Dench said that she has not watched the film or read any of the reviews.

“No, I haven’t seen it,” Dench admitted. “I didn’t read anything about the response to it, nor have I seen it.” She’s not the first cast member who has admitted to skipping out on the film — that would be James Corden — but it’s still shocking nonetheless. Why doesn’t Dame Judi Dench want to watch Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat tap his little butt off? Does Dame Judi Dench not want want to see her own incredible leg work? How on earth could Dame Judi Dench not want to see herself sing directly to the audience for ten uninterrupted minutes about how a cat is not a dog? Maybe she has a phobia of watching herself à la Adam Driver, or perhaps she simply does not want to see the film for which she was nominated for a Worst Supporting Actress Razzie. Whatever the reason, she’s has every right to exercise her Jellicle choice.