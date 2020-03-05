Demi Lovato Says Her ‘Controlling’ Team Led to Her Relapse

Demi Lovato cried seeing her 27th birthday cake and it wasn’t just because cake is a heavenly food. The singer and Quibi host revealed on The Ellen Show that her previous management team would “control” her diet so much that she was never allowed to have things like birthday cake. Their control, which included removing phones so she couldn’t order room service and taking all the foods with sugar from dressing rooms, didn’t help Lovato’s eating disorder recovery and, she told Ellen, contributed to her relapse. “Little things like that, it led me to be really, really unhappy,” she explained. “My bulimia got really bad and I asked for help and I didn’t receive the help I needed.” So, at six years sober, Lovato relapsed. “I felt completely abandoned, so I drank,” she said. “That night I went to a party and there was other stuff there. And it was only three months before I ended up in the hospital with an OD. Ultimately, I made the decisions that led me to where I am today. It was my actions that put me in the position that I’m in. And I think it’s so important that I sit here on this stage and tell you at home or you in the audience or you right here that if you do go through this, you yourself can get through it.” Lovato wants to spread that positive message as far as possible, so she’s taking to the airwaves. Her new, inspirational single, “I Love Me,” is out tomorrow.

