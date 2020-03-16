Neil Young to Rock in the Free, Indoor World at Digital Bernie Sanders Rally

Photo: Getty Images

Sure, coronavirus is working hard, but Bernie Sanders’s events team is working harder. Amid a hold on campaign rallies to reduce the coronavirus’s spread, Sanders will still pull out more celebrity endorsements and musical performances on a March 17 digital rally. (How’s that for your St. Paddy’s Day plans?) Neil Young, who has already endorsed the senator, will appear alongside his wife, actress Daryl Hannah. And we’re thankful they’re staying inside! Meanwhile, new endorser Jim James of My Morning Jacket will handle the music, along with the Free Nationals, former band of Anderson .Paak. “Bernie speaks and lives the truth and has worked his entire life fighting for truth and justice — bringing people together for the common good and that is why I believe he can help unite us now,” James said in a statement.

Young wrote last week on his website, “I support Bernie because I listen to what he says. Every point he makes is what I believe in. Every one. In 2016, if Bernie had run instead of Hillary Clinton, I think we would not have the incompetent mess we have now.” It’s not his first entrance into This Political Moment, after he asked President Donald Trump, a fan, to stop playing his song “Rockin’ in the Free World” at rallies in 2018. It’s unclear if Young will play music at the Sanders event, but we can cross our fingers for an authorized political use of his song.