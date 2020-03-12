Disney announced today that it will be closing its Southern California parks and resorts come Monday, and a handful of their upcoming theatrical release films are also being taken off the schedule due to concerns about the coronavirus. The release of Mulan, which was supposed to hit theaters in two weeks, has been postponed, along with a few titles the Mouse House inherited from Fox: New Mutants and Antlers. (Though, if history is any indication, some other crazy or unexpected circumstance would have delayed Mutants again, because this movie just cannot catch a break.) Other huge films that have been pushed due to the pandemic include No Time to Die, F9, and A Quiet Place II.
Disney Delays Release of Mulan, New Mutants, and More Upcoming Movies
Photo: Disney