Disneyland Will Close Next Week, Too

Photo: Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

Earlier today it looked like the Disneyland amusement park in Southern California would remain open despite mass suspensions of sports leagues, concerts, festivals, and the like due to fears about enabling the spread of the coronavirus. That has since changed, and the Disney company has issued the following statement:

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time. Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. Please contact The Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at 714-520-5050.

The company was previously considered exempt from the mass gatherings ban due to “unique circumstances.” That is apparently no longer the case. Additionally, Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Paris will be closed as of Sunday, March 15, and no new Disney Cruises will disembark beginning March 14.