DJ D-Nice Is Throwing A Quarantine Party on Instagram And Everyone’s Invited

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Audible

If you missed DJ D-Nice’s ten-hour DJ set on Instagram Live yesterday, don’t worry. He’s back at it again right now. By ‘right now,’ we mean during the publishing of this article, of course, but based on his recent posts, D-Nice, real name Derrick Jones, started spinning last week and plans to keep the #ClubQuarantine party going for as long as we’re all stuck in social isolation. Over the course of his truly epic set, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Joe Biden, Ava DuVernay and about a hundred thousand other club goers stopped by to enjoy him spinning the hits.

“The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude,” D-Nice wrote after his virtual DJ set, officially dubbed Homeschool. “Thanks to all of you that supported,” So what are you waiting for? Head over to Instagram, get those old bones off the couch and get moving. Remember: there’s no CDC warning against shaking that ass.