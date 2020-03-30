Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Whether you’re staying up every night until 3 a.m. or going to bed at 9 p.m., only to wake up drenched in anxiety sweat at 4 a.m., the last several weeks of the coronavirus quarantine have played hell with pretty much everyone’s sleep cycles. That means Dolly Parton’s soothing voice has arrived not a moment too soon, now that she’s launching her upcoming Goodnight With Dolly bedtime-story YouTube series, dropping every Thursday evening for the next two months.

Launching on Thursday, April 2, at 7 p.m. ET, the beloved country singer and international icon will put on her perfectly tailored jammies and read a book from her Imagination Library, a literacy program started by the singer in 1995 that delivers books to children in her home state of Tennessee and beyond. According to Rolling Stone, Dolly’s reading series will last for ten weeks and feature books “carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time.”

The first book? The Little Engine That Could, by Watty Piper. You’ll probably have to read a second book immediately after Dolly’s video to explain why you had to fight back tears the entire time, but your kids will definitely be up for it.