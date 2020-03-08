Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

A woman of 1,000 cinch-waisted lewks, one of Dolly Parton’s most memorable outfits came with a bunny tail and a malevolent-looking rabbit man. In her recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, which airs Sunday night, the “Jolene” singer said she’d love to pose for Playboy again in a recreation of her 1978 cover photo shoot when she’s 75. Unfortunately, Dolly is only 74, so you’re going to have to wait a little bit for the dream to come to fruition.

“I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74,” Parton explained to 60 Minutes. “I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again. See, I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be such a hoot if they’ll go for it - I don’t know if they will - if I could be on the cover again, when I’m 75.”

“Don’t know if they will?” As if the modern iteration of Playboy wouldn’t trip over their undone robes to have Dolly Parton back at it again for their brand. They’d probably let that demonic rabbit man out of his S&M cage for the occasion to boot. When asked if she’d bust out the same bustier, bowtie and rabbit ears she wore in 1978, Parton mused, “Maybe. I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same.”