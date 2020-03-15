One of Donald Glover’s Sons Makes Their Musical Debut on Donald Glover Presents

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The artist formally known as Childish Gambino, Donald Glover, blessed the world by dropping a surprise new album this morning, called Donald Glover Presents. (On livestream, no less.) The 12 song LP features your usual adult legends — Ariana Grande, SZA, and 21 Savage — but the standout guest artist might actually be Glover’s own son. In the outro to the song “Don’t Worry About Tomorrow (The Violence),” Glover asks his son, “What do you love?” “I love,” says the toddler. Glover goes on and asks, “Who do you love? / Me?” His son responds, “Yeah.” “Any one else?” Glover asks. “Mom and Hulalo. And Santa / And I love, and I love Roland / And I love myself.”

The whole thing is incredibly heartwarming and sweet, but one question remains: Which of Glover’s sons is featured on the song? Glover and his girlfriend, Michelle White, have two children. Legend, a card carrying member of the Beyhive, was born in 2017, and a younger son, who’s name has not been released to the public, was born in 2018. So, which son is it? Given their closeness in age and lack of information provided by Glover, it’s basically impossible to tell. Seriously, just guess. But whichever son it is, he has officially joined the ranks of recording artist-spawn turned recording artist in their own right. Blue Ivy, you have 24 hours to respond.