Dr. Fauci Answers All Your Panicked Coronavirus Questions on The Daily Show

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who briefly became a meme last week for facepalming behind Donald Trump during a press briefing about the coronavirus, gave his first late-night interview to Trevor Noah on last night’s installment of The Daily Social Distancing Show, and the resulting clip is a crash course in everything you need to know about the pandemic. Fauci, who serves as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered a bunch of questions from Noah about the coronavirus, so if you’re still unsure whether you should be going to the grocery store or opening up your Amazon packages with your bare hands, the nearly 15-minute clip is well worth the watch. The good news is, there are things we can do to prevent the spread of the virus, but the bad news is that, for Fauci, a virus like the one we’re dealing with now is “insidious,” “treacherous,” and a “worst-nightmare” scenario. So good luck out there — and don’t forget to wash your hands!

