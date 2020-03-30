Drake Shares Photos of His Son, Adonis, for the Very First Time

Singlehandedly keeping the gossip mill running. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Quarantine has Drake even more in his feelings than usual. He’s reaching out to his ex, Rihanna, over multiple Instagram Lives, posting videos of rain clouds, and Monday morning, he shared a heartfelt tribute to his family — including his son, Adonis Graham. The rapper posted several photos of his son, one of his parents, and one with he and Adonis’s mother, Sophie Brussaux. “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite,” he wrote at the end of a long, inspirational note about perseverance. “Until then please keep your lights on.” This is the first time the world is seeing Drake’s son after Pusha T revealed Adonis’s existence in the 2018 diss track “The Story of Adidon.” And, frankly, I think we’re all feeling like we need to see a paternity test. At 2 years old, Adonis has fair skin, long, curly blonde hair, and eyes bluer than the Caribbean Sea Drake likes to think he’s bred from. But even though Adonis doesn’t look exactly like his dad (yet), sharp-eyed fans immediately realized that Lil’ A looks just like Drake’s mom, every grandmother’s dream. Although we expected Drake to unveil his progeny in an over-the-top music video for an unrelated song, we did desperately need some more quarantine gossip.