As events get canceled and postponed right and left, Dua Lipa saw an opening and she took it. The performer, whose song “Don’t Start Now” has already become the perfect social distancing anthem (“Don’t show up, don’t come out” is the best advice for These Times), will now release Future Nostalgia a week earlier, on March 27. The future is now! The album is Lipa’s follow-up to her self-titled debut, which featured the smash “New Rules” and led her to win the Grammy for Best New Artist. Lipa released “Physical” as the second Future Nostalgia single in late January, and plans to release “Break My Heart,” along with a video, on March 25. When she needs to (figuratively) show up, no pandemic can get in the way.
Dua Lipa Will Show Up a Week Early With New Album Future Nostalgia
Photo: NBC