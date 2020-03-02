Elite Season 3 Trailer: Another Hot, Rich Teen Gets Murdered

Elite season three is on its way, and by the looks of the trailer, it has what season two doesn’t. A murder. Okay, and a threesome. While season two didn’t have as much … action, season three promises a lot more intra-friend group hook ups and betrayals. Polo is dead. And Lucrecia knows who killed him. The web of chaos between each of the main characters is so thick that the murderer could be anyone. Carla has moved on from Polo thanks to Samuel, but Samuel is still hung up on Carla (#JusticeForRebeca). Lucrecia, now fully embroiled in her not-incest incest with Valerio, isn’t exactly focused on Guzmán, which is good because he’s kind of busy hating his best friend for murdering his sister. He still finds time to flirt with Nadia, though. Meanwhile unproblematic duo Omar and Ander are minding their business, as usual. Kings. The Elite season three trailer catches us up on all of the problematic decision-makers we know and love. All their bad decisions come to light March 13 on Netflix.

Related