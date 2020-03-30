All the Live Events, Movie Releases, and Productions Affected by the Coronavirus

Harry Styles pushed the European leg of his tour from April to 2021. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The entertainment industry is on pause as the world battles the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Globally, there are over 700,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, identified as COVID-19. In the United States, that number has risen to over 140,000 in a matter of weeks. In an effort to prevent spreading the virus, many concerts, festivals, film and TV shoots, and other events have been canceled, rescheduled, or modified. ABC’s longest-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy shut down production, ending its 16th season early. Tours that aren’t set to begin for months, including Harry Styles’s “Love on Tour” and Camila Cabello’s “Romance Tour” are pushed back. And the Summer Olympics was canceled for the first time since World War II. (Don’t worry; they got rescheduled.) Here are all the ways the virus has affected the industry.

Concerts

BTS

On February 28, BTS canceled their Map of the Soul Tour kickoff at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, scheduled for this April. On March 27, the band announced that they were also postponing the North American leg of their tour, a 15-date journey planned for April.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles’s tour of Europe and the U.K., set to begin in April, was postponed to 2021 “for obvious reasons,” Styles announced on Twitter March 25.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello postponed her entire world tour, set to begin this May, on March 24.

The Rolling Stones

On March 17, The Rolling Stones postponed their “No Filter Tour,” which was set to begin on May 9.

World Tour Bushfire Relief

Night one (March 13) of the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert in Melbourne, Australia, was canceled after headliner Miley Cyrus was forced to pull out due to travel recommendations. Day two of the benefit, with headliner Robbie Williams, was canceled on March 12. Lil Nas X, the Veronicas, and more were set to appear.

Doja Cat

The “Say So” singer postponed all dates of her upcoming Hot Pink tour.

Steve Aoki

The “Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour” has officially been postponed, according to a statement from the artist.

Elton John

The legend pushed dates on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour through May 2, per a release.

The Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl expressed his concern for fan safety while announcing that the Foo Fighters are postponing dates for their upcoming tour.

Cirque de Soleil

The contemporary circus company announced that it will be “temporarily suspending its productions” across the world until further notice, effective Sunday, March 15. Cirque de Soleil has a major presence in various cities such as Las Vegas, Tel Aviv, Perth, and Munich.

Kelly Clarkson

The April 1 opening of Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency, Invincible, has been postponed until July. “I can’t wait to see you this summer,” she said.

Jonas Brothers

The brothers have canceled their entire April Las Vegas residency.

Thom Yorke

The Radiohead front man postponed the U.S. leg of his tour.

Third Eye Blind

Third Eye Blind has rescheduled their Screamer Part 2 Tour for May 31–July 26, per a release.

Baby Shark Live

Performances have been postponed.

Rage Against the Machine

The Rage Against the Machine reunion tour, slated to begin March 26, is on hold until the summer.

Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents Tours

Billie Eilish, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Cher, Kiss, Post Malone, Tool, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Chris Stapleton are reportedly heading home from tour after a global task force of concert promoters, including Live Nation and AEG, recommended halting tours. ” The schedules will be reevaluated in April with the hopes of resuming tours this summer.

Carnegie Hall

All events at Carnegie Hall scheduled through May 10 have been canceled and refunded, per a release from the venue. All classes through Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute and free Carnegie Hall Citywide performances are also canceled.

Brooklyn Academy of Music

﻿BAM has immediately suspended all live programming until Sunday, March 29. “We thank you for your support and understanding,” they said.

92Y

“All upcoming talks and performances, including concerts and dance performances, until March 22,” New York’s 92nd Street Y said in a statement on March 12. “The health and wellbeing of the 92Y community is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and heed all recommendations of the CDC, Departments of Health and our elected officials.”

Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center has suspended public performances and screenings for the month of March as of 5 p.m. on March 12. “However, the status of Lincoln Center Theater is to be determined in line with the decisions of the Broadway League,” they wrote in a tweet. “This is in an effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and to prioritize the health of our communities.”

Maluma

Maluma has postponed the remaining dates on his European tour, per a release.

Khalid

The entire Asia leg of Khalid’s Free Spirit World Tour was held back by travel advisories in several countries.

Stormzy

Stormzy had to cancel tour dates in Asia. The London rapper also called off his gig planned for March 5 in Zurich, where the government announced a ban of any events with more than 1,000 people in attendance.

Green Day

Green Day canceled several planned tour dates in countries affected by coronavirus: Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka, and Tokyo. The band has not announced plans for the next leg of their tour, which takes them through parts of Europe dealing with the outbreak.

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne announced on Instagram that she is postponing concerts in the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, and several cities in China.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson canceled a headline show in Milan on March 11, which was to be part of his tour to promote his first solo album, Walls. He assured fans on Twitter that he “will be back in July” and to hold on to their tickets.

The Met Opera

The Metropolitan Opera in New York has canceled all performances scheduled through March 31, affecting all six operas currently showing. They’ve also issued a 14-day quarantine for any performers, artists, or employees traveling from “China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Hong Kong.” They will, however, offer a nightly livestream of a past performance, beginning Monday, March 16 at 7:30 p. m.

Ciara

Pregnant Ciara had to cancel her hometown performance in Fort Hood, Texas, for the Fort Hood USO grand opening. The grand opening and the concert have been pushed back to later this year.

Madonna

Madonna canceled two shows in Paris on March 10 and 11, according to Live Nation.

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam postponed their four-month North American tour. “Again, here in Seattle what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone,” the group wrote in a statement. “What we do wish for the rest of the country is that they can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another.”

Kiss

Due to Live Nation canceling international and domestic tours, it’s the end of the road for the “End of the Road World Tour.” Previously, Kiss canceled all meet and greets as a response to coronavirus concerns.

Hole’s Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur

The Feminist Institute and Planned Parenthood of Greater New York have postponed a benefit concert called Bans Off My Body that featured a reunion between Hole’s Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur. “In light of current public health concerns, we are disappointed to have to postpone our benefit concert,” Feminist Institute President Kathleen Landy said in a statement to Pitchfork. “We look forward to fulfilling the goals of the evening as soon as we can responsibly do so.”

Zac Brown Band

The group announced on March 10 that they would be postponing the spring leg of the Owl Tour.

Mariah Carey

﻿The singer rescheduled a concert in Hawaii for November.

The Grand Ole Opry

The iconic Nashville stage that broadcasts the “world’s longest-running radio show” will pause performances involving a live audience, effective March 13. The venue released a statement saying, “During this time, the Saturday Night Grand Ole Opry Show will return to its original format as a live radio broadcast without a live audience.”

Sturgill Simpson

The country musician’s tour with Tyler Childers canceled dates in Hampton, Virginia; Toronto; Philadelphia; Chicago; and Minneapolis and rescheduled the rest of the tour to later dates in April and May.

Alicia Keys

The singer and new perennial Grammys host will delay her upcoming tour, set to hit the U.S. in July. With it, she’ll also postpone her album ALICIA, initially set to come out May 15. Her memoir More Myself: A Journey is still on for March 31.

Festivals and Conferences

Lovers & Friends Fest

The Los Angeles–based festival was rescheduled on March 26, from a two-day event May 8–May 9 to just August 8.

Essence Festival

This year’s Essence Festival of Culture, which was set to occur in New Orleans from July 1 to 5, has been postponed to yet-determined dates “in the fall.” Bruno Mars and Janet Jackson were set to headline the festival, although it’s not yet confirmed if they’ll be returning for the new dates.

Primavera Sound Festival

The annual music festival, which is located in Barcelona, has been postponed until the end of August from the 26 to 30. The original dates were set from June 3 to June 7.

Governors Ball

This year’s Gov Ball in New York City, scheduled for June 5–7, was canceled by organizers on March 26. Ticket holders can transfer their passes to next year’s festival or request a refund.

Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Rock Hall postponed its class of 2020 induction ceremony on March 12. On March 24, the ceremony was officially rescheduled for November 7. Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, and more are to be inducted in the first-ever ceremony broadcast on HBO.

Academy of Country Music Awards

The 55th annual awards ceremony, which was set for April 5 in Las Vegas, was postponed to September 16 at 8 p.m., according to a statement.

VidCon 2020

The 11th annual VidCon was canceled March 23, per a release. Organizers will announce info about a fall event by June 15.

White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Kenan Thompson was set to host the annual non-partisan event, which was scheduled for April 25 in Washington D.C. “We will get back to you soon with our alternative date,” the Correspondents’ Association wrote. “Thanks for your support.”

PEN America Literary Gala

This year’s Pen America Literary Gala was rescheduled from May 19 to September 15, per an announcement made on March 20.

Scripps National Spelling Bee

The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled on March 20. “If possible,” the bee will be rescheduled for “later this year,” according to a release.

2020 Jimmy Awards

On March 20, the Broadway League canceled the 2020 Jimmy Awards. The National High School Musical Theatre Awards will return in 2021.

Daytime Emmys Ceremony

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on March 19th that the 47th Daytime Emmys Ceremony scheduled for June in Pasadena, CA has been canceled.

Cannes Film Festival

The annual Cannes Film Festival was officially postponed on March 19, with plans to reschedule for “the end of June-beginning of July, 2020,” per a release.

Webby Awards

The Webby Awards live show was rescheduled on March 19 and will be pivoting to an “online celebration,” with dates to come.

BottleRock Festival

The California music festival, originally scheduled for May 22–24, was pushed to October 2–4 on March 19, with all headliners confirmed.

Frieze New York

Frieze Art Fair, set to take place at Randalls Island Park in May, was canceled on March 18.

Bonnaroo

The annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been rescheduled for September 24-27, pushed back three months from its original weekend.

Eurovision Song Contest

The annual Eurovision Song Contest, held in May, is canceled this year.

Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards were postponed by Dick Clark Productions and NBC about a month before the April 29 show.

Netflix Is a Joke Fest

On March 17, Netflix postponed its first-ever comedy festival, slated for April 27.

Glastonbury 2020

Set for June 4 through 8, organizers canceled the U.K.’s Glastonbury music festival on March 17.

Edinburgh International Film Festival

The United Kingdom’s longest-running film festival decided on March 18 to cancel its June festival this year.

Sydney Film Festival

June’s Sydney Film Festival was canceled on March 17.

Olivier Awards 2020

The 44th annual Olivier Awards were canceled on March 17, following the shut down of Royal Albert Hall.

PEN World Voices Festival: These Truths

This year’s literary festival has been canceled, per a release, and plans to use its podcast, The PEN Pod, to discuss the topics that would’ve been explored at the events.

The Met Gala

“The first Monday in May” will not host the annual Met Gala event at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art this year. The high tone party seemed to have waited out the decision as long as it could, but increasingly tight quarantine measures in New York City prompted organizers on March 16 to postpone the event until further notice.

iHeartRadio Music Awards

As the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles is closed, the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be rescheduled.

Razzie Awards

The annual award ceremony, which famously (or rather, infamously) celebrates the worst films of the year, has been “canceled/postponed” accordingly to co-founder John Wilson. It was scheduled to occur on Saturday, March 14. “We are hoping to have a video to disseminate by tonight,” Wilson said. “Obviously, if there is no live show, there is nothing to be streamed, either.”

Literally … anything in France.

The French government has decided to shut down all stores, restaurants, and movie theaters for an indefinite period of time, beginning on Sunday, March 15. Only supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

Hot Docs

North America’s largest documentary film festival, held in Toronto, will be postponing its intended April 30-May 10 run to a later date in 2020.

﻿Dreamville Festival

The second annual festival has been moved from April 4 to August 29 in Raleigh, North Carolina, per an official statement.

Record Store Day

The annual, global vinyl-record event, originally scheduled for April 18, has been postponed.

L.A. Gay Pride

Event organizer Christopher Street West has postponed celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Los Angeles Pride this June.

Tribeca Film Festival

Tribeca Film Festival will be postponed, according to Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal.

Network Upfronts

ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia, Fox, Discovery, The CW and NBCUniversal have all pulled out of their live upfront presentations, opting to stream them instead.

Roger Ebert’s Film Festival

The 22nd annual event, also known as Ebertfest, has been rescheduled to April 14 of next year. The event was to be hosted at the University of Illinois, but the school has canceled all sponsored events on campus with more than 50 people in attendance. “I love everything about Ebertfest, as did our co-founder, my late husband Roger,“ said Chaz Ebert, co-founder and host of Ebertfest. “You, the audience, along with our filmmakers, help make our festival so special and so beautiful that it hurts to cancel it, but we must put concern for your health and welfare foremost.”

St. Patrick’s Day Parades

New York City, Chicago, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, both Dublins (Ohio and Ireland), and more have canceled their St. Patrick’s Day parades and celebrations out of caution.

Montclair Film Festival

Montclair Film is postponing all public events, including screenings and their annual film festival, originally planned for May 1–10.

TCM Classic Film Festival

The Los Angeles event has been canceled, and TCM says ticket buyers will be refunded for their purchases.

CinemaCon

The annual trade show in Las Vegas that draws movie theater exhibitors, distributors, and partners and often includes filmmakers debuting exclusive footage of upcoming features, has been canceled.

Wonder-Con Anaheim

Comic-Con International has pulled the plug on WonderCon Anaheim in the wake of California governor Gavin Newsom’s recommendation that any public gathering larger than 250 people be canceled or rescheduled.

ASCAP Experience

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers canceled its annual conference in Los Angeles.

SXSW Participants

While the Austin-based music, tech, and film festival initially planned to operate as usual, Austin Mayor Steve Adler officially canceled the event on March 6. The cancelation is the first in the 33-year history of the Austin event, and comes after several big-name companies decided to pull their contributions, including Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Intel.

Coachella and Stagecoach

Billboard reports that both major music festivals are in talks to be postponed until October, and the organizers confirmed the news shortly after.

E3

The year’s biggest trade show for video games doesn’t take place until June, but the organizers pulled the plug on March 11. “After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry — our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners — we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020,” the Entertainment Software Association said in a statement, according to Kotaku. The ESA intends to set up an “online experience” to disperse news and announcements that would have been shared at the conference.

RuPaul’s DragCon LA

DragCon has officially been canceled this year. “Unfortunately, there’s no way for anyone to know what the situation will be like in May,” DragCon organizers said in a release. “Due to that uncertainty, and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided that it’s in the best interest of the talent, staff, and attendees to cancel RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2020.” The queens will return in 2021.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

﻿“The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority,” Nickelodeon said in a release. “We will have further information about a new date in the future.”

GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD canceled their 31st annual Media Awards in New York City at the recommendation of Governor Andrew Cuomo, who declared a state of emergency in New York.

Full Frame Documentary Film Festival

The event was scheduled to take place at Duke University in April, but the campus has canceled all sponsored events for the time being.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The annual huge annual event was scheduled to include performances by artists such as Lizzo, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, and Dierks Bentley, but it was cut short due to coronavirus concerns.

PaleyFest

The annual television festival in Los Angeles, which is hosted by the Paley Center for Media, has been postponed as of March 11 but not outright canceled. As the organizers said in a statement, “We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time, and look forward to welcoming you to PaleyFest later this year.” Among many others, events on this year’s festival docket included Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, Ozark, Schitt’s Creek, and a tribute to Modern Family.

Prague Film Festival

The Prague International Film Festival has been canceled as the virus spreads in Europe, with hopes of rescheduling next year. The Czech Ministry of Health banned screenings, elementary and high-school classes, sports matches, and other events. Woody Harrelson, Hirokazu Kore-eda, and more were expected to attend.

Facebook F8 Developers Conference

Much to the disdain of tech bros everywhere, Facebook decided to cancel its annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, scheduled for May 5-6. Facebook had previously canceled its March global marketing summit in San Francisco, also due to coronavirus concerns.

Seattle’s Emerald City Comic Con

Washington State has already seen nine coronavirus-related deaths, prompting several attendees — from DC Comics to individual creators — to cancel on the event. Emerald City Comic Con had previously issued a statement saying the convention would continue as planned, but prioritizing “sanitization.” However, the event organizers have offered to refund tickets to anyone who chooses not to attend.

Game Developers Conference

Several brands like Microsoft and Electronic Arts had already backed out of this year’s GDC by the time organizers canceled the event. Plans for a redo this summer will be announced in the coming weeks.

The London Book Fair

One of the world’s largest international book festivals was forced to cancel amid coronavirus worries. About 25,000 publishers, agents, and authors were meant to attend the fair March 10-12, even as many backed out. There have been over 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.K. as of March 6.

Ultra Music Festival

The three-day electronic music festival, scheduled for March 20-22, has been “suspended” until next year, effectively canceling it, though officials declined to use that phrasing. This the first time in 21 years the festival will not take place in Miami. At a press conference on March 6, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that the event was officially postponed, a decision made “in an abundance of caution.” He also announced the cancellation of Calle Ocho, Miami’s annual Carnival celebration.

Sun Valley Film Festival

Originally scheduled for March 18, organizers of the Sun Valley Film Festival pulled the plug on the Idaho event and will reschedule its 10th anniversary edition for next year. “We are actively supporting the global and local effort to combat this pandemic by cancelling this year’s Festival,” said Festival Executive Director Teddy Grennan. “The health and safety of our community and all of our participants is our top priority, and we know this is the right and responsible decision.”

TED 2020

The annual TED Conference in Vancouver, scheduled to take place April 20–24, will now either be held virtually or postponed until July. Speakers had not yet been announced, but delegates have been asked to submit their preference — virtual conference or postponing until July — to TED’s curators via an online form.

Tomorrowland Music Festival

Organizers of the French electronic-music festival Tomorrowland, which was set to run March 14–21 at the Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski resort in the French Alps, announced they were canceling the festival. The summer edition of Tomorrowland, set to take place in Belgium, is still scheduled to happen in July. There have been over 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in France as of March 6.

Livre Paris Book Fair

This annual literary event which attracts 160,000 visitors a year announced that the 2020 edition, initially planned for March 20–23, will be canceled.

Google Cloud Next ’20

This Google Cloud conference, meant to be held in San Francisco April 6–8, has pivoted from a physical event to a “free, global, digital-first, multiday experience.” It has also been redubbed “Google Cloud Next ’20: Digital Connect,” and will feature livestreaming keynotes and sessions.

Korea Times Music Festival

The 18th annual Korea Times Music Festival, set to take place at Los Angeles’s Hollywood Bowl on April 25, has been indefinitely postponed due to coronavirus concerns and current travel restrictions in Asia. K-pop groups like Momoland and No Brain had previously been announced, and festival organizers announced they will offer refunds.

Bologna Book Fair

Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster have both withdrawn from the Italian children’s-book fair, which was previously rescheduled from March to May. Organizers have not yet announced any plans to further postpone or cancel the event.

CinemaCon 2020

The National Association of Theatre Owners announced that CinemaCon 2020, the largest gathering of theater owners around the world originally set to take place in Las Vegas from March 30th - April 2nd, has been canceled.

National Book Critics Circle Award Ceremony

The NBCC has canceled the finalists’ readings and the award ceremony for this year’s National Book Critics Circle Award. The winners will still be revealed online and on social media. The annual NBCC benefit gala has been rescheduled for the fall.

Dollywood

Dolly Parton’s Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, amusement park has delayed its opening, according to a press release on its official website. Dollywood president Craig Ross said, “We are constantly re-evaluating our options and hoping to open in May.” Dollywood’s adjoining DreamMore Resort and Spa has suspended also operations. Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins remain open if you want to live out your survivalist-homesteading “Coat of Many Colors” fantasy.

Firefly Festival

The Delaware music festival is canceled, and ticketholders have the option of a refund or a 2021 ticket.

Summerfest

The “World’s Largest Music Festival,” which takes place in Milwaukee, has rescheduled from June 24–July 5 to the weekends of September 3–5, 10–12, and 17–19.

Launches, Premieres, and Screenings

Charm City Kings

On March 25, the Sony Pictures Classics film written by Barry Jenkins pushed its opening from April 10 to August 14 and August 21, per the director, Ángel Manuel Soto.

The Walking Dead

AMC announced that due to COVID-19, the network cannot continue post-production on The Walking Dead. The season will end with its 15th episode on April 5, and “the planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.”

Warner Bros. Films

On March 24, Warner Bros. pushed Wonder Woman 1984 to August 14 from its original release of June 5. The studio also indefinitely pulled In the Heights (originally due June 26), Scoob (May 15), and Malignant (August 14). Those three movies release remain unscheduled as of March 24.

Universal Pictures Films

On March 19, Universal postponed the release of Minions: Rise of Gru, originally planned for wide-release July 3. NBCUniversal announced on March 17 that several new movies The Hunt, Emma., Invisible Man, and Trolls: World Tour will be available for home rental at a suggested price of $19.99 on the same day as their theatrical releases.

Bad Boys for Life

Sony Pictures is bumping up the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sequel’s digital release to March 31. The film premiered on January 17 and is currently, all circumstances considered, the highest earning film of 2020.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The next extension of AMC’s zombie crown jewel, TWD: World Beyond was supposed to premiere on Sunday, April 12, but it has been pushed to “later this year.”

ModelLand

Tyra Banks postponed the opening of her new theme park, ModelLand, on March 18.

Antebellum

Lionsgate has postponed the release of the film, which was scheduled for an April 24 premiere.

Disney Films

On March 16, Black Widow, which was originally slated for a May 1 release, was postponed by Disney along with The Personal History of David Copperfield (originally May 8) and The Woman in the Window (May 15). Disney previously pushed Mulan (March 27 release), Antlers (April 17 release), and The New Mutants (April 3 release) on March 12.

Movie Theaters

As of March 17, all AMC theaters and Regal cinemas are closed, with AMC looking to reopen in six to 12 weeks. As of March 14, the Metrograph, Nitehawk Cinemas, and BAM Rose Cinemas are all closed until further notice.

The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen, which premiered on January 24, will be offered online on March 24, a few weeks earlier than a typical VOD release.

Birds of Prey

Cathy Yan’s Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey spin-off will be available for rent online early, on March 24.

Big Time Adolescence

The Pete Davidson–led film was released on Hulu a week early to allow those unable to go to a movie theater to enjoy it as well.

F9

The ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise has moved its worldwide release to April 2, 2021. Vin Diesel broke the news to fans on Instagram. “We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” he wrote. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

A Quiet Place Part 2

﻿﻿Writer and director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the film’s release will be pushed indefinitely “due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us.” “As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie … I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!” Krasinski posted on Instagram. “So here’s to our group movie date!”

Little Fires Everywhere

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon’s adaptation of Celeste Ng’s novels Little Fires Everywhere won’t get its world premiere. Hulu extinguished the event due to “the current state of affairs.” The series will still arrive on Hulu March 18.

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on Elections

﻿The March 29 premiere of the HBO documentary Kill Chain: The Cyber War on Elections was canceled on March 12.

The Lovebirds

The comedy film starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani planned on premiering at SXSW on March 14 (though director Michael Showalter and the two stars had pulled out of the event), but the festival has been canceled by the City of Austin. It will now premiere on Netflix instead of in theaters.

Quibi Launch Event

Quibi’s launch party, which was supposed to take place April 5 and host “Hollywood’s biggest stars and creators,” has been canceled. The streaming service will still launch on April 6 as planned.

Peter Rabbit 2

James Corden’s Cats follow-up is pushing its international release from March to August.

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News

The March 12 Hudson Yards premiere of After Truth by Andrew Rossi has been canceled. The documentary will still screen at IFC Center.

No Time to Die

The latest James Bond film initially canceled its press tour and premiere in China, then decided it wasn’t time to die anywhere in the world. No Time to Die’s release has been postponed to November 2020 everywhere.

Ozzy Osbourne

The rock legend canceled his trip to SXSW in support of the documentary about his life and career, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.

Disney+ European Press Launch

On March 3, Disney+ axed its two-day European press launch set for the following weekend in London, as a number of media attendees canceled.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Chinese premiere delayed.

Swipe Night

A Tinder original that revolves around the apocalypse had its international rollout canceled.

Superman: Red Son New York Premiere

Warner Bros. decided to cancel the New York premiere of its animated feature Superman: Red Son “due to coronavirus concerns.”

Enter the Fat Dragon

The Chinese film premiered online instead of in theaters.

Lost in Russia

The Chinese film premiered online instead of in theaters.

Film and TV Shoots

My 600-lb Life

Production on the TLC reality show was halted, according to a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on March 27, after complaints from cast members.

Disney Live-Action Shows and Films

Disney has reportedly halted production on several live-action films and television shows, like The Little Mermaid, Shang-Chi (whose director, Destin Daniel Cretton has entered self-isolation), Home Alone, Last Duel, Nightmare Alley, Shrunk, and Peter Pan & Wendy. On March 13, spokesperson for Disney confirmed that Genius: Aretha, American Housewife, Big Shot, Empire, Pose, The Resident, and Queen of the South, as well as all Disney Television Studios pilots, are on pause for three weeks. After being on pause for a few weeks, the ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy halted season 16 production entirely on March 27, moving its finale up to April 9.

The Great British Baking Show

The beloved competition series has delayed filming its upcoming season for an indefinite amount of time. In a statement, the show’s production company, Love, said it’ll wait to return to the tent “until it is safe to proceed.”

Barry

HBO has suspended pre-production on the show’s upcoming season. “We are looking forward to resuming preproduction when it is safe and healthy for everyone working on our shows to do so,” the network said on Friday, March 27. “Where possible, our writers are continuing to write remotely.”

Succession

HBO likewise halted pre-production on Succession for the foreseeable future, but may open a writers’ room remotely.

Big Brother Canada

The Canadian version of the popular reality franchise ended production of season eight on March 24. Global and Insight Productions announced that the season has “no plans to resume production at a later date” and will air its final two episodes on March 25 and April 1.

Friends Reunion

HBO announced that it will delay taping the planned Friends reunion special, which was supposed to be shooting prior to the launch of HBO Max in May.

Warner Bros. Films

Along with Warner Bros. television shows, film shoots across the world are being shut down. Fantastic Beasts 3 in London, King Richard, starring Will Smith, The Matrix 4, and Matt Reeves’s The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, are among the delayed. Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic paused preproduction in Australia on March 11, after one of its stars, Tom Hanks, tested positive. On March 20, Luhrmann confirmed that production was delayed indefinitely.

EastEnders

The BBC has paused production on its longest-running soap, EastEnders.

American Idol

The reality competition show has stopped filming and all contestants have been sent home. Remaining episodes will air as scheduled in the coming weeks.

Daytime TV

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, special ABC News COVID-19 coverage will replace GMA 3: Sara, Strahan, and Keke. There was no one to view The View on March 11 as several daytime talkshows, including Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dr. Phil, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Ellen Show, have opted to tape without a live studio audience.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter

The magical studio tour, located next to Warner Bros. Leavesden studios where all eight films were made, was temporarily closed on March 17.

Tokyo Vice

Michael Mann’s HBO Max series has paused production in Japan.

Avatar

James Cameron’s Avatar sequel has suspended filming in New Zealand.

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS soaps are pausing production for two weeks.

Around the World in 80 Days

Production in South Africa has been halted on this David Tennant drama series.

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune﻿

A week after deciding to continue filming without live studio audiences, both game shows opted to temporarily suspend production, announcing their decision via the official Jeopardy! Twitter account.

Saturday Night Live

NBC announced on March 16 that the network will postpone SNL episodes indefinitely.

Cinderella

This live-action movie-musical starring Camila Cabello has been shut down by Sony in the United Kingdom, due to President Trump’s ban on travel from the U.K.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series

Amazon has halted the production of their upcoming Lord of the Rings spinoff for two weeks.

Netflix Shows

Netflix is pausing production on all scripted TV shows and films in the United States and Canada starting March 16, per industry sources. Henry Cavill’s The Witcher is the first major TV drama shot in the United Kingdom to be shut down due to coronavirus. Also included in the long list of shows postponed are Stranger Things 4 and Sex/Life starring Sarah Shahi.

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Emmy-winning Hulu drama is “shutting down production” for an indefinite period of time.

Superstore

The popular NBC comedy shut down production following the season’s penultimate episode. A finale will not be shot, with episode 21 now effectively serving as the season five finale. This is particularly big news for Superstore fans, given that star America Ferrera unexpectedly announced last month that she would be leaving the show upon the season’s conclusion. In an Instagram Story, Ferrera calmly expressed that the situation was out of her control, and that she hopes to return to officially conclude her character’s story, likely in season six. “I assume it means we’ll be coming back when things clear up to finish Amy’s storyline,” she stated.

Fremantle TV Shows

The television company, which oversees many popular shows on various networks, suspended Family Feud for an indefinite period of time on March 14. Filming for America’s Got Talent auditions was also “cut short” on March 14 and the show is “utilizing minimal staff” before a brief hiatus.

Marvel’s Disney+ Shows

The entire slate of Marvel shows for Disney+, which include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision, have suspended production.

Vengeance

The secret Blumhouse thriller, which stars B.J. Novak, Issa Rae, and Ashton Kutcher (and also features Novak as its writer and director), will be going on an indefinite suspension.

Red Notice

The big-budget Netflix thriller, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, has been suspended for a two-week hiatus.

Universal Live-Action Movies

Starting March 14, all of Universal Pictures’ live-action feature productions will go on a temporary hiatus. This will include Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion and Rachel Morrison’s Flint Strong.

General Hospital

ABC announced that long-running soap opera General Hospital will suspend production beginning March 16 and resume on April 10. A spokesperson said, “We don’t anticipate an interruption in the broadcast of original episodes.”

The Hallmark Channel

In addition to shutting down its daytime lifestyle program Home & Family, production on every single Hallmark Original Movie has been temporarily suspended. These movies film both domestically and around the world.

Warner Bros. Shows

Warner Bros. has suspended shoots for over 70 series and pilots that were either currently or about to begin production, according to a statement. That includes The Flash, Lucifer, and The Bachelorette, which already had to cancel plans to film in Italy.

NBCUniversal Shows

Around 35 NBCUniversal shows are pausing production, including Dick Wolf drama Law & Order: SVU and The Kelly Clarkson show.

CBS Shows

CBS has begun planning to “temporarily postpone production” on their TV shows and pilots, according to a statement.

Official Competition

Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas’s Spanish-language drama has suspended production in Spain.

The Prom

Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix musical The Prom, starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, among others, has shut down production on the Paramount lot “out of an abundance of caution,” Deadline reports.

The Morning Show﻿

Apple TV’s Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon–starrer is taking a two-week break from production to “assess the situation.”

Bros

The Billy Eichner-starring rom-com has delayed its production start date. Eichner co-wrote the screenplay with Nick Stoller, who is meant to direct.

The Wendy Williams Show

While taping will not continue for the daytime show. It was previously announced that she would proceed without a live studio audience, but has since decided to suspend production.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

On Friday, March 13, Ellen announced on Twitter that her show, like more and more talk shows, has opted to suspend production until March 30.

The Talk

The CBS daytime talk show will return on Monday, March 30 with remotely-produced episodes, titled TheTalk@Home, featuring the show’s hosts and guests videoconferencing in from their respective locations.

Tamron Hall

The former Today show host will also halt production on her talk show for the time being. “The Tamron Hall show has determined it is in the best interest of the staff and crew to suspend production on the show beginning Monday, March 16,” Walt Disney Television said in a statement on Friday, March 13.

Late-Night TV

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver have all confirmed that they will suspend taping in front of live studio audiences. Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live will reportedly be doing the same. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will tape one episode March 12 sans crowd but then go on hiatus starting March 13, but The Late Show With Stephen Colbert a﻿nd Late Night With Seth Meyers will not air starting March 12 and go on hiatus effective immediately. Jimmy Kimmel Live will go on hiatus starting March 16.

Survivor

﻿Production on the 41st season of Survivor has been pushed back to May due to coronavirus fears. Production was set to begin in Fiji this month, with production on season 42 beginning in May.

CNN’s Democratic Debate

There will be no live audience for the Democratic debate between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden on March 15 due to coronavirus concerns. CNN will also nix its press room and spin room. As of March 12, the debate has been moved from Phoenix, Arizona, to CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C. Univision’s Jorge Ramos will no longer moderate due to “proximity” with “someone who was in direct contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus,” per the Democratic National Convention.

Riverdale

﻿A person classified as a “team member” on the Vancouver set The CW show has come into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, and therefore “out of an abundance of caution production on Riverdale is currently suspended.”

Real Time With Bill Maher

HBO announced that starting on March 13, Real Time will tape without a live studio audience.

Mission: Impossible 7

Paramount Pictures halted production on Mission: Impossible 7, which was headed to shoot in Venice. Italy is the third worst-affected country in the world, after China and Korea.

Blossoms

Another Wong Kar Wai project, the Chinese-language film and TV productions have also been indefinitely delayed, according to the SCMP. (No official comment has been given on these shoots either.)

The Amazing Race

Season 33 of the reality-adventure show was temporarily postponed just three episodes into production in England and Scotland. No Racers or crew members contracted the virus or showed symptoms and everyone is returning home for the time being.

Tong Wars

The Amazon-produced series from renowned director Wong Kar Wai has reportedly been delayed indefinitely according to the South China Morning Post.

Untitled Jia Zhangke film

The Chinese filmmaker who made Ash Is Purest White said at the Berlin Film Festival that his next film is delayed indefinitely.

Fargo

Production on season four of the FX series was halted as of March 16, with a new premiere date to be determined after shooting starts again.

Theater Productions

Off Broadway and other theater

﻿Most of New York’s Off Broadway theaters have suspended their programming for the time being. The list includes Paper Mill Playhouse (Sister Act opening pushed for at least eight weeks), 59E59 Theaters (until April 1), the Apollo Theater (events closed through April 4), Ars Nova (Oratorio for Living Things and offices closed for 30 days), Atlantic Theater Company (Anatomy of a Suicide closed), BAM’s live events (suspended through March 29, including Lungs), Clubbed Thumb (Tumacho closed), the Flea (The Fre suspended through April 2), HERE Arts (programming suspended through March 31), Lincoln Center Theater (Intimate Apparel suspended until April 13, The Headlands closed), Ma-Yi Theater (Suicide Forest performances suspended), McKittrick Hotel (Sleep No More, The Woman in Black, and Speakeasy Magick suspended through April 12), MCC Theater (All the Natalie Portmans closed, Nollywood Dreams postponed indefinitely), the New Group (Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice closed), New York City Center (remainder of 2019–2020 season canceled), New York Theatre Workshop (all public programming suspended for 31 days), New World Stages (Jersey Boys, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Rock of Ages suspended through April 12), Playwrights Realm (Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally canceled), Playwrights Horizons (Unknown Soldier canceled), the Public Theater (all programs until April 12), Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (The Siblings Play suspended until further notice), Roundabout Theatre (72 Miles to Go … will resume performances April 13), Signature Theater (Cambodian Rock Band and The Hot Wing King canceled), the Shed (Help suspended until March 30), Soho Rep (Wolf Play postponed to a later date), St. Ann’s Warehouse (The Jungle postponed), Theater for a New Audience (Gnit canceled through March 29), Theatre Row (Rome & Bernadette postponed), Vineyard Theater (Dana H. suspended through March 31, will play 50 percent capacity April 1-12), Westside Theatre (Little Shop of Horrors suspended through April 12).

Hangmen

The first Broadway casualty of the coronavirus was Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen. Producers for the show announced on March 20 that it didn’t have the “economic resources” to “pay the theater owners, cast, and crew” during the undefined closure period. “We have no alternative but to release the actors from their contracts and close the production,” they added.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The second Broadway closure was the revival of the Edward Albee classic Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, which starred Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf. The decision was made official on March 21, due to “ensuing cast conflicts amid the shutdown.”

Broadway

Due to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s statewide ban on public gatherings larger than 500 people, Broadway shows have been shut down, effective at 5 p.m. March 12.

New York City Gay Men’s Chorus

The NYCGMC’s March performances of Big Gay Sing: Divas, Divas, Divas at NYU Skirball have been rescheduled for September 11, 12, and 13.

Cinderella

﻿Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella will now open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London’s West End in October instead of this summer.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The Ailey Organization released a statement saying that Ailey II’s New York season, scheduled to take place March 25 to April 5, has been postponed and that “performances may be rescheduled to later this spring. The dance company’s touring performances throughout the U.S. are suspended through March 30.

Sporting Events

The Summer Olympics

On March 24, the Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe announced that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo is postponed until 2021. The IOC announced the new dates, July 23–August 8 on Monday, March 30.

XFL

The XFL canceled the rest of its first season, after suspending games starting on March 8.

Soccer

The European Soccer Championships have been postponed to 2021 by the UEFA. MLS matches are paused for 30 days. Champions League, Premier League, and the Europa League have all suspended games until further notice.

Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby has been postponed from May 2 until September 5, the first Derby not to be held on the first Saturday in May since 1945.

WrestleMania

WWE has modified WrestleMania 36. It is still scheduled to stream live on April 5, but without a live audience. All other events surrounding WrestleMania have been canceled.

Racing

NASCAR, Formula One, and IndyCar have all suspended upcoming races, with the latter canceling up until April.

Boston Marathon

The annual Boston Marathon will be postponed until September 14, 2020.

College Football

Michigan, Notre Dame, and Ohio State all canceled spring football games.

2020 Masters Golf Tournament

The Augusta National Golf Club announced that the 2020 Masters tournament; the Augusta National Women’s Amateur; and the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals have been canceled.

Baseball

Major League Baseball are suspending all spring training games and pushing back opening day by two weeks. Minor League Baseball will also postpone the 2020 season.

NHL

Professional hockey games have been suspended, in part because many NHL teams share facilities with the NBA.

NBA

The NBA decided to postpone its 2020 season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

NCAA Basketball

The NCAA announced on March 12 that March Madness would be fully canceled, and the NCAA additionally called off all winter and spring tournaments. On March 3, Chicago State University announced it would be canceling two scheduled Western Athletic Conference basketball games over coronavirus concerns, and ESPN stated that the cancellations “are believed to be the first by a major sport in the United States due to the virus.” On March 4, the University of Missouri-Kansas City announced it would not be traveling to a road game at Seattle University due to coronavirus concerns.

On March 12, the Atlantic Coast, Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12, and Southeastern Conferences announced the cancellation of the remainder of their 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournaments. Meanwhile, Duke University and Kansas State University have suspended all athletics.

Arnold Sports Festival

The Arnold Schwarzenegger–named sports competition will continue as planned on March 5, only without an audience. Spectators won’t be able to watch the preliminary events, but for the finals? They’ll be back.

2020 BNP Paribas Open

This tennis tournament is the first major sporting event in the United States to be canceled as a result of the coronavirus. The event, which takes place in the Coachella Valley, was canceled due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the area. Tournament director Tommy Haas said that they are “prepared to hold the tournament on another date and will explore options.”

The New York City Half-Marathon

The event planned for Sunday, March 15 has been canceled.

Music Productions and Album Releases

Chromatica

Lady Gaga tweeted that she will postpone her sixth album from its April 10 release to an undetermined date. She is also postponing her Enigma Vegas residency shows taking place April 30–May 11.

First Rose of Spring

The forthcoming Willie Nelson album will move to a summer release date of July 3. It’ll still keep the same title, though.

Kehlani

The R&B singer postponed her second album, which she hadn’t announced a formal release date for. “We’re unable to complete any of our plans or move forward with the album at the moment due to the pandemic,” she wrote on Twitter.

To Die For

Sam Smith delayed their third album, To Die For, from a May 14 to June 5 release date.

Beats 1 Radio

Starting March 23, the Apple Music radio station will broadcast from its hosts’ homes. Zane Lowe will interview stars such as Elton John, Miley Cyrus, and Charli XCX throughout the week of March 23. Shows by John, The Weeknd, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, among others, will also continue to happen remotely.

Women in Music Pt. III

The long-awaited third Haim album will now come out “later this summer,” the band wrote on Instagram March 23, rather than its intended April 24 release date. “This wasn’t an easy decision for us at all,” the band wrote. “But, the health and safety of our fans, crew and team is our #1 concern.”

The Prettiest Curse

﻿The new album by Spanish pop band Hinds will now be out June 5 rather than April 3. “Right now, things are a bit scary in spain and the coronavirus is something that is affecting a lot of our loved ones, so for right now we think all of our focus should be on staying safe and staying home, not promoting a new album,” the band said in a statement.

Beyond the Pale

The wait will continue for the first effort from Pulp leader Jarvis Cocker’s JARV IS… project, now out September 4 after an intended May 1 release. A May UK tour will be rescheduled to November, while the musician intends to make up for two New York dates with some to-be-confirmed livestreams.

Inner Song

The sophomore album from electronic musician Kelly Lee Owens will move from a May 1 release to August 28.

Hate for Sale

The 11th album by the Pretenders will now be out July 17 rather than May 1. The band released the title track, a tribute to the Damned, on March 24.

That’s How Rumors Get Started

Margo Price will delay her album of duets with partner Jeremy Ivey from May 8 to later in the summer. They released a cover of John Lennon’s “Nobody Told Me” on March 27.

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed.

We’ve removed our paywall from essential coronavirus news stories. Become a subscriber to support our journalists. Subscribe now.