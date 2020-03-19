Idris Elba and Kristofer Hivju. Photo: Getty Images

The CDC guidelines put in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic have sent a ripple effect of delays and cancellations across the entertainment industry and have put the world of professional sports virtually on hold. With over 200,000 cases of the virus worldwide, celebrities and civilians alike are hunkering down at home and bracing for a growing number of diagnoses. On March 11, Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, caught the virus while traveling in Australia, marking Hollywood’s first high-profile case of the outbreak. As numbers of the highly contagious virus continue to climb, those in the public eye afflicted with coronavirus, who often have access to testing through private physicians, are urging fans and followers to self-isolate. Here are all the celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

Entertainers

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

On March 11, the internationally beloved actor shared on Twitter that he and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, contracted coronavirus in Australia. Hanks was Down Under to prepare for shooting Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic when he and Wilson started to feel cold and flu symptoms. The couple subsequently tested positive for the virus and assured they are isolating themselves during their recovery period. According to a March 16 report from People, after a five-day stay at a Queensland hospital, the couple is now recuperating at a rented home in Australia.

Olga Kurylenko

On March 15, Olga Kurylenko, who starred opposed Daniel Craig in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace, said she tested positive for coronavirus. The Ukrainian–born French actress shared the news on Instagram, where she urged followers to take the virus seriously.

Idris Elba

British actor and musician Idris Elba shared a video via Twitter on March 16 to announce that he had tested positive for coronavirus. While he said he remains asymptomatic, he decided to go for testing after discovering he was exposed to someone who had been diagnosed with the virus. Elba appears in the video with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who had yet to be tested. He urges viewers to take up global solidarity, social distancing, and soap to combat the spread of the virus.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Kristofer Hivju

On March 16, Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju said he tested positive for the virus, sharing a photo on Instagram to announce the news. Hivju, best known for his role on Game of Thrones, is self-isolating at home with minor symptoms.

Rachel Matthews

Actress Rachel Matthews, who voiced the character of Honeymaren in Frozen 2, said she tested positive for coronavirus on March 16. In a series of Instagram stories, Matthews shared that she had been in self-quarantine for several days. “I’m feeling better, but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some,” she wrote. “Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions.”

Charlotte Lawrence

On March 17, singer Charlotte Lawrence took to Instagram to share she had tested positive for coronavirus. The 19-year-old artist, whose song “Joke’s On You” appeared on the Birds of Prey soundtrack, urged her followers to keep up with the latest information about the virus: “We have the power to slow this down. So please, please isolate yourself. Stay clean. Stay informed. Stay aware and make others aware. And for the love of god, self fucking quarantine or you’ll be on my shit list.”

Athletes

Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to catch coronavirus on March 11, prompting the NBA to suspend the 2019–2020 season. Prior to testing positive for the virus, Gobert purposely touched press conference microphones as a joke, a moment captured on video. He subsequently apologized for his actions in an Instagram post: “I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.”

Donovan Mitchell

On March 12, Rudy Gobert’s Utah Jazz teammate, all-star forward Donovan Mitchell, confirmed that he had contracted coronavirus. He took to Instagram to assure fans that he would actively monitor his health condition and the global status of the pandemic.

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta, the head coach of Arsenal Football Club, was diagnosed with the virus on March 12. The 37-year-old club manager and former player was the first in England’s football Premier League to test positive for coronavirus. According to an official club statement, the team’s training center has since been closed, and Arteta is self-isolating in line with public health guidelines.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

On the evening of March 12th, Chelsea Football Club striker Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus. The 19-year-old player went for testing after coming down with a mild cold earlier in the week. A day after announcing his diagnosis, Hudson-Odoi tweeted to share that he has recovered from the virus and is isolating himself from the public. He hopes to be “back on the pitch very soon.”

Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn5d0ikm60 — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020

Fernando Gaviria

Colombian cyclist Fernando Gaviria shared a video on Instagram to announce he had tested positive for coronavirus on March 12. He contracted the virus after racing for Team Emirates as part of the UAE Tour. “I know there’s been a lot of rumors about my health,” Gaviria said. “Exams have found that I am positive for coronavirus, but I am feeling good.”

Dmitry Strakhov

On March 12, it was confirmed that Russian ProTour cyclist Dmitry Strakhov had tested positive for coronavirus. Like Gaviria, Strakhov was diagnosed after participating in the UAE Tour. Strakhov was subsequently hospitalized in Abu Dhabi.

Christian Wood

Christian Wood became the first NBA player outside of the Utah Jazz roster to test positive for the virus, a source told ESPN on March 14. The Detroit Pistons power forward remains “in isolation and under the care of team medical staff,” per an official Pistons team statement.

Kevin Durant

Two-time NBA championship winner and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said he tested positive for coronavirus on March 17, telling sports outlet The Athletic that he is feeling fine despite his diagnosis. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” he said. “We’re going to get through this.” Durant is one of four Nets players to contact the virus.

The Nets announce that four players tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/S0kAztSG8g — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 17, 2020

Blaise Matuidi

Blaise Matuidi became the second player from the Italian soccer team Juventus to test positive for coronavirus on March 17, nearly a week after fellow Turin club player Daniele Rugani announced he contracted the virus. Matuidi, who won the world cup with the French national team in 2018, has been in voluntary isolation since last week, according to an official Juventus statement.

Politicians

Masoumeh Ebtekar

The vice president of Iran was diagnosed with the virus on February 27, making her the seventh government official to test positive in a country afflicted with over 14,000 cases of coronavirus.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

On March 12, the wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a brief trip to the U.K. According to an official statement from the prime minister’s office, Grégoire Trudeau and her husband will be in self-isolation for a period of two weeks.

Francis Suarez

Miami mayor Francis Suarez announced he had contracted the virus on March 13, sharing a video in an effort to allay fears about his symptoms. Since his diagnosis, he has been sharing daily “digital journals” to update the public on his condition and local government efforts to fight the pandemic.

In my fifth digital journal, I explain how my condition directly ties into the importance of social distancing, as well as another bold action the @CityofMiami is now taking to promote that. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/oM3dB4wK47 — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 17, 2020

Begoña Gómez

The Spanish government announced that the wife of Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez tested positive for the virus on March 14. The announcement came soon after Sánchez announced sweeping state measures to curb the spread of the virus. The country is currently on lockdown.

Karl von Habsburg

On March 17, Karl von Habsburg, the archduke of Austria, confirmed he had been diagnosed with coronavirus. The archduke, who heads the historic House of Habsburg-Lorraine, has been in self-quarantine since March 12 after testing positive for the virus. He called into Austrian TV network oe24 to inform the public of his condition: “It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the Black Plague. I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested.”

Prince Albert II

Prince Albert II of Monaco became the second royal and the first head of state to contract the virus when it was announced on March 19 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The 62-year-old prince is working from his home and receiving treatment, according to an official palace statement.

Industry

Lucian Grainge

Lucian Grainge, one of the most powerful music executives in the business, tested positive for coronavirus on March 15. Grange, the CEO of Universal Music Group Inc., is undergoing treatment at UCLA Medical Center. Two weeks prior to his diagnosis, he celebrated his 60th birthday in the company of Apple CEO Tim Cook and Irving Azoff, chairman of Azoff MSG entertainment, a talent management venture with Madison Square Garden.

Andrew Watt

On March 16, record producer and musician Andrew Watt announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The 29-year-old, who has worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Cardi B, shared the news in a series of notes posted on Twitter, writing about his struggle to obtain testing. Although he was denied testing at a hospital, he was able to receive a test from a private doctor. Watt implored young people to take the virus seriously: “To have the mentality ‘I’m young this can’t affect me’ is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you,” he wrote. “Social distancing is to protect someone’s mom and dad, someone’s grandmother… it’s not about you. It’s about everyone together fighting this as a team.”

Record producer/musician Andrew Watt urges everyone to take Coronavirus seriously after testing positive. pic.twitter.com/yjXu85iqKw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2020

Influencers

Arielle Charnas

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Arielle Charnas, who runs the popular Instagram account Something Navy, announced on March 18 that she had tested positive for the virus. In an Instagram post on her personal account, she shared her recovery plan and listed her symptoms. Her diagnosis comes a day after she shared a post revealing she wasn’t feeling well. “I’m dealing with the weirdest virus I’ve ever had since mono,” Charnas wrote. “I’m so happy my fever is gone but the body pain that I’m feeling today is unlike anything else. It feels like we’re all in a bad dream right now but I’m determined to bring back some normalcy to our lives.”