The CDC guidelines put in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic have sent a ripple effect of delays and cancellations across the entertainment industry and have put the world of professional sports virtually on hold. With over 700,000 cases of the virus worldwide, celebrities and civilians alike are hunkering down at home and bracing for a growing number of diagnoses. On March 11, Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, caught the virus while traveling in Australia for work, marking Hollywood’s first high-profile case of the outbreak. Other actors, such as Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim, soon followed with their respective diagnosis experiences. As the highly contagious virus spreads, those in the public eye afflicted with coronavirus, who often have access to testing through private physicians, are urging fans and followers to self-isolate. Tragically, the death toll continues to rise. Here are all the celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus so far.

Entertainers

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

On March 11, the internationally beloved actor shared on Twitter that he and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, contracted coronavirus in Australia. Hanks was Down Under to prepare for shooting Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic when he and Wilson started to feel cold and flu symptoms. The couple subsequently tested positive for the virus and assured they are isolating themselves during their recovery period. According to a March 16 report from People, after a five-day stay at a Queensland hospital, the couple is now recuperating at a rented home in Australia. They made it back to Los Angeles on March 27, after their two-week quarantine.

Olga Kurylenko

On March 15, Olga Kurylenko, who starred opposed Daniel Craig in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace, said she tested positive for coronavirus. The Ukrainian–born French actress shared the news on Instagram, where she urged followers to take the virus seriously.

Idris Elba

British actor and musician Idris Elba shared a video via Twitter on March 16 to announce that he had tested positive for coronavirus. While he said he remains asymptomatic, he decided to go for testing after discovering he was exposed to someone who had been diagnosed with the virus. Elba appears in the video with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who had yet to be tested. He urges viewers to take up global solidarity, social distancing, and soap to combat the spread of the virus.

Kristofer Hivju

On March 16, Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju said he tested positive for the virus, sharing a photo on Instagram to announce the news. Hivju, best known for his role on Game of Thrones, is self-isolating at home with minor symptoms.

Rachel Matthews

Actress Rachel Matthews, who voiced the character of Honeymaren in Frozen 2, said she tested positive for coronavirus on March 16. In a series of Instagram stories, Matthews shared that she had been in self-quarantine for several days. “I’m feeling better, but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some,” she wrote. “Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions.”

Charlotte Lawrence

On March 17, singer Charlotte Lawrence took to Instagram to share she had tested positive for coronavirus. The 19-year-old artist, whose song “Joke’s on You” appeared on the Birds of Prey soundtrack, urged her followers to keep up with the latest information about the virus: “We have the power to slow this down. So please, please isolate yourself. Stay clean. Stay informed. Stay aware and make others aware. And for the love of God, self fucking quarantine or you’ll be on my shit list.”

Manu Dibango

Cameroonian jazz legend Manu Dibango died on March 24 of COVID-19, according to an announcement on his Facebook page. “It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove,” the post read. “His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible.” The 86-year-old was admitted to the hospital to receive treatment for the coronavirus on March 18. Dibango, who was a member of the legendary Congolese ensemble African Jazz, is best known for his 1972 hit “Soul Makossa.”

Mwana FA

Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA, born Khamis Mwinjuma, confirmed on March 19 that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Mwana FA, one of the most popular artists in his home country, shared a video on Instagram, assuring his followers he was recovering and calling on them to “take care of each other.”

Daniel Dae Kim

On March 19, actor Daniel Dae Kim announced he had tested positive for coronavirus, posting a video on Instagram to share the news. Prior to his diagnosis, Kim was in New York on the set of NBC’s series New Amsterdam. Production of the show has since been postponed. Kim addressed his followers from his home in Hawaii. “Today, even though I’m not 100 percent, I’m pretty close,” he said.

Colton Underwood

On March 20, former Bachelor star Colton Underwood posted a video to his Instagram telling followers that he had tested positive for coronavirus and that the virus has “been kicking my ass.” The 28-year-old reality star wanted to get the information out that followers should “stay at home, do your part.” Underwood had been practicing social distancing at his girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s parents’ house in California.

Andy Cohen

The host of Watch What Happens Live posted to his Instagram on March 20 to say that he, too, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Bravo show was on pause until March 30, when Cohen announced he would return to his SiruisXM radio show and Bravo show. “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!” he wrote.

Debi Mazar

On March 21, Younger actress Debi Mazar announced on Instagram that she had tested positive for coronavirus. She wrote that she had started feeling ill on March 15 and that so far, her symptoms appear to come and go. Mazar recommended that fans stay at home to combat spread of the virus.

David Bryan

David Bryan, keyboardist and songwriter for Bon Jovi, wrote on Instagram that he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid! It’s the flu not the plague,” he wrote. (Uh, we may disagree with that.) “I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus.”

The famed opera singer wrote in a March 22 Facebook message that it was his “moral duty” to announce he has the coronavirus. “My family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary,” he explained. “Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive.” Domingo also “begged” people to “follow the basic guidelines” in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. On March 29, seven days after he announced his positive test, Domingo was hospitalized due to COVID-19, his spokesperson told CNN. “He is doing well and is responding to treatment,” his spokesperson said.

Aaron Tveit

The actor, currently taking time off from Moulin Rouge! as Broadway is dark, announced on March 23 on Instagram that he tested positive for COVID-19. “I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12, and I’m feeling much better,” Tveit wrote. “I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild - cold like with no fever - as so many are experiencing much more symptoms, as this is a very dangerous virus.” He shared the news alongside a photo of his dog Miles because, he wrote, dogs are “loving all this extra time at home with their Humans!”

Natalie Horner

The Cascada singer announced on Instagram on March 23 that she tested positive for COVID-19. She has “a temperature, a bit of a headache” and plans to quarantine for two more weeks after eight days of self-isolation. “My case will most likely be mild, so the most important thing is to protect everyone else who may be at risk,” Horner wrote. “So please continue to STAY HOME!”

Slim Thug

The “Like a Boss” rapper posted to Instagram on March 24 that he tested positive for the coronavirus. “As careful as I been self-quarantined and staying home — I might have went and got something to eat, stayed in my truck, mask, gloves, everything on — my test came back positive,” he said in a video, adding that he had a fever and cough before he was tested. “Y’all gotta take this stuff serious,” he told fans.

Jackson Browne

The 71-year-old singer-songwriter revealed he tested positive for the virus in an interview with Rolling Stone. “My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that,” Browne said. The singer was able to seek out and obtain a test immediately after he developed “a small cough and a temperature.” Browne is spending his time in quarantine listening to music and catching up with friends and family, according to Rolling Stone.

Laura Bell Bundy

Broadway’s original Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical and Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray tested positive for COVID-19, she said in an Instagram video on March 25. “Do not be alarmed: I am okay, I am taking everything in stride,” Bundy told followers. She began self-isolating on March 12 after having a headache, and has been taking herbs recommended by her acupuncturist.

Terrence McNally

The legendary playwright died on March 24 from complications related to the coronavirus. He was 81 and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and had survived lung cancer. McNally won four Tonys, along with the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award, and wrote beloved plays such as Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (revived on Broadway in 2019) and popular musicals like Ragtime. “I was always in awe of the superabundance of Terrence’s imagination — it was a fountain of plays and ideas and plots and books for musicals,” Angels in America playwright Tony Kushner told Vulture’s theater critic Helen Shaw.

Floyd Cardoz

The iconic New York and Mumbai chef, who won season three of Bravo’s Top Chef Masters, died March 25 after a positive COVID-19 test. He was 59. Cardoz had previously posted to Instagram about going to the hospital after experiencing a fever. He ran restaurants including Bombay Canteen in Mumbai and the since-closed Tabla in New York, and was one of the preeminent chefs in bringing Indian cuisine to American dining.

Mark Blum

The Desperately Seeking Susan star died March 26 from COVID-19 complications, SAG-AFTRA executive vice-president Rebecca Damon announced on Twitter. He was 69. Also active onstage, Blum won an Obie Award in 1989 for the play Gus and Al and acted on Broadway in plays by Neil Simon and Gore Vidal. He more recently appeared in TV series such as Succession, You, and Mozart in the Jungle.

Scarface

The famed rapper said in a new interview with Willie D that he has been battling a long and difficult bout with COVID-19. “Don’t play no games with it,” Scarface impressed upon listeners, saying his symptoms included vomiting, fever, pneumonia, and even kidney failure. “I haven’t been nowhere. I’ve been in my house. I ain’t been on no planes, I ain’t been in no restaurants… People out there thinking this shit is a game? You don’t want to play with this.” He added that he hopes he is on the tail end of his illness now since he has been dealing with it “for so long,” saying of the experience, “It’s been to the point where I’d be laying down and I couldn’t get comfortable because it was like an elephant sitting on my chest, bro. I could not breathe, I couldn’t sit up.”

Doris Burke

The ESPN NBA announcer told Adrian Wojnarowski that she tested positive for COVID-19 on his Woj Pod on March 27. “I could not be out of bed for more than five minutes,” she said of her symptoms, which began to arise March 14. Burke has worked for ESPN since 1991 and also covers the NBA for ABC.

John Prine

The folk-music icon is in critical condition with symptoms from COVID-19, his official Twitter announced March 29. He was hospitalized on March 26 and intubated March 28. “This is hard news for us to share,” the note said. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.” Prine’s wife, Fiona Wehlan Prine, also announced she had tested positive on March 19, by which time her husband’s test was indeterminate. They had been quarantining separately. Prine released his first album in 1971 and became beloved for his emotionally honest, often humorous lyrics. He recovered from squamous cell cancer in 1998, which affected his singing afterward. He won a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award this year and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.

Jan Howard

The Grand Ole Opry stalwart who made songs like “Evil on Your Mind” famous in the ’60s died on March 28 due to the coronavirus, the Opry announced in a statement. A member of the Opry since March 1971, she had celebrated her 91st birthday on March 13. She also wrote poems and the autobiography Sunshine and Shadow.

Joe Diffie

A hit-making country songwriter and performer who began recording his own music in the 1990s, Diffie died of COVID-19 complications on March 29, according to Rolling Stone. He had announced his positive test on March 27. He was 61 years old. Diffie hot No. 1 on Billboard’s country songs chart five times, for songs including “Pickup Man,” “Home” and “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets).” He later became a host for Tulsa’s country station KXBL, and most recently released the vinyl compilation Joe, Joe, Joe Diffie in 2019.

Ken Shimura

The popular Japanese TV comedian died on March 29 due to the coronavirus at age 70, , according to Japanese media. He had first been hospitalized with fever and pneumonia on March 20 and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23. Shimura had been a member of comedy band the Drifters for over a decade and later became a popular solo performer.

Athletes

Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to catch coronavirus on March 11, prompting the NBA to suspend the 2019–2020 season. Prior to testing positive for the virus, Gobert purposely touched press conference microphones as a joke, a moment captured on video. He subsequently apologized for his actions in an Instagram post: “I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.”

Donovan Mitchell

On March 12, Rudy Gobert’s Utah Jazz teammate, all-star forward Donovan Mitchell, confirmed that he had contracted coronavirus. He took to Instagram to assure fans that he would actively monitor his health condition and the global status of the pandemic.

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta, the head coach of Arsenal Football Club, was diagnosed with the virus on March 12. The 37-year-old club manager and former player was the first in England’s football Premier League to test positive for coronavirus. According to an official club statement, the team’s training center has since been closed, and Arteta is self-isolating in line with public health guidelines.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

On the evening of March 12th, Chelsea Football Club striker Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus. The 19-year-old player went for testing after coming down with a mild cold earlier in the week. A day after announcing his diagnosis, Hudson-Odoi tweeted to share that he has recovered from the virus and is isolating himself from the public. He hopes to be “back on the pitch very soon.”

Fernando Gaviria

Colombian cyclist Fernando Gaviria shared a video on Instagram to announce he had tested positive for coronavirus on March 12. He contracted the virus after racing for Team Emirates as part of the UAE Tour. “I know there’s been a lot of rumors about my health,” Gaviria said. “Exams have found that I am positive for coronavirus, but I am feeling good.”

Dmitry Strakhov

On March 12, it was confirmed that Russian ProTour cyclist Dmitry Strakhov had tested positive for coronavirus. Like Gaviria, Strakhov was diagnosed after participating in the UAE Tour. Strakhov was subsequently hospitalized in Abu Dhabi.

Christian Wood

Christian Wood became the first NBA player outside of the Utah Jazz roster to test positive for the virus, a source told ESPN on March 14. The Detroit Pistons power forward remains “in isolation and under the care of team medical staff,” per an official Pistons team statement.

Kevin Durant

Two-time NBA championship winner and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said he tested positive for coronavirus on March 17, telling sports outlet The Athletic that he is feeling fine despite his diagnosis. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” he said. “We’re going to get through this.” Durant is one of four Nets players to contact the virus.

Blaise Matuidi

Blaise Matuidi became the second player from the Italian soccer team Juventus to test positive for coronavirus on March 17, nearly a week after fellow Turin club player Daniele Rugani announced he contracted the virus. Matuidi, who won the world cup with the French national team in 2018, has been in voluntary isolation since last week, according to an official Juventus statement.

Sean Payton

Sean Payton, head coach of the New Orleans Saints, became the first individual tied to the NFL to test positive for coronavirus. Payton confirmed the news to ESPN on March 19.

Marcus Smart

Celtics player Marcus Smart announced on Twitter on March 19th that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested 5 days prior and has been in isolation since then. Smart maintains that he has “no symptoms” and “feels great.” On March 19th, the Los Angeles Lakers released a statement that two of their players have also tested positive for coronavirus. Both players “are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician,” said the statement. The statement did not release the names of the players who tested positive.

Paolo and Daniel Maldini

Paolo Maldini, the technical director of Italian soccer club powerhouse AC Milan, and his son, Daniel Maldini, a forward for AC Milan’s youth team, both tested positive for the coronavirus. “Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others,” the club said in a statement. “They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, confirmed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she also tested positive for the coronavirus. Elba said that she wasn’t “surprised” by the news and isn’t showing any symptoms. She also flew to New Mexico to be with her husband, who was in the state for work. “We didn’t change the way we interacted,” she explained. “I could have made a decision to put myself maybe in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions that are tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to be with him and still touch him.”

Jason Collins

The retired NBA player, who played 13 seasons on a number of teams, tested positive for COVID-19, TMZ reported on March 24. Collins told the outlet he first had a “terrible headache” and added, “A few days later I had a fever and then the cough. On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest.”

Politicians

Boris Johnson

On March 27, U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted a video explaining that he himself was diagnosed with the virus. “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” he captioned it. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

Prince Charles

A spokesperson for the heir to the British throne said on March 25 that Prince Charles had tested positive for the coronavirus and was displaying mild symptoms. The Duchess of Cornwall tested negative and is now isolating with her husband in Scotland. The queen recently saw Prince Charles on March 12, but is herself “in good health,” according to the spokesperson.

Rand Paul

On March 22, Rand Paul became the first United States Senator to test positive for the coronavirus. The news was relayed on his official Twitter account, where a spokesperson said he’s “doing fine” and in self-quarantine. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” the statement said. “He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time.”

Masoumeh Ebtekar

The vice president of Iran was diagnosed with the virus on February 27, making her the seventh government official to test positive in a country afflicted with over 14,000 cases of coronavirus.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

On March 12, the wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a brief trip to the U.K. According to an official statement from the prime minister’s office, Grégoire Trudeau and her husband will be in self-isolation for a period of two weeks.

Francis Suarez

Miami mayor Francis Suarez announced he had contracted the virus on March 13, sharing a video in an effort to allay fears about his symptoms. Since his diagnosis, he has been sharing daily “digital journals” to update the public on his condition and local government efforts to fight the pandemic.

Begoña Gómez

The Spanish government announced that the wife of Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez tested positive for the virus on March 14. The announcement came soon after Sánchez announced sweeping state measures to curb the spread of the virus. The country is currently on lockdown.

Karl von Habsburg

On March 17, Karl von Habsburg, the archduke of Austria, confirmed he had been diagnosed with coronavirus. The archduke, who heads the historic House of Habsburg-Lorraine, has been in self-quarantine since March 12 after testing positive for the virus. He called into Austrian TV network oe24 to inform the public of his condition: “It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the Black Plague. I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested.”

Prince Albert II

Prince Albert II of Monaco has become the second royal and the first head of state to contract the virus, testing positive on March 19. The 62-year-old prince is working from his home and receiving treatment, according to an official palace statement.

Mario Díaz-Balart

On March 18, Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican Representative for Florida’s 25th congressional district, was notified that he had tested positive for coronavirus. He was the first U.S. lawmaker to contract the virus.

Ben McAdams

Later in the evening on March 18, Utah Democrat Ben McAdams tested positive for the virus. McAdams, a representative for Utah’s 4th district, released a statement on Twitter to share the news. “I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine,” he wrote.

Maria Teresa

The Spanish princess of Bourbon-Parma became the first royal to die due to the coronavirus on March 26. Her brother, Prince Sixto Enrique, confirmed her death at age 86. She was a distant cousin of King Felipe VI and had a funeral in Madrid on March 27.

Industry

James Dolan

Madison Square Garden chairman and New York Knicks owner James Dolan announced his positive coronavirus diagnosis on March 28. “He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms,” a statement confirmed. “He continues to oversee business operations.”

Harvey Weinstein

The New York Post confirmed reporting by the Niagara Gazette that Harvey Weinstein had tested positive for COVID-19 in an upstate New York prison. His lawyers told Vulture March 23 that they had not been notified about his condition.

Jeff Shell

The CEO of NBC announced in an email that he had tested positive for coronavirus. “Although the virus has been tough to cope with, I have managed to work remotely in L.A. and am improving every day,” he wrote in an update about how the network is responding to the pandemic. He also acknowledged an NBC technician, Larry Edgeworth, who died from the virus, writing, “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and co-workers.”

Lucian Grainge

Lucian Grainge, one of the most powerful music executives in the business, tested positive for coronavirus on March 15. Grange, the CEO of Universal Music Group Inc., is undergoing treatment at UCLA Medical Center. Two weeks prior to his diagnosis, he celebrated his 60th birthday in the company of Apple CEO Tim Cook and Irving Azoff, chairman of Azoff MSG entertainment, a talent management venture with Madison Square Garden.

Andrew Watt

On March 16, record producer and musician Andrew Watt announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The 29-year-old, who has worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Cardi B, shared the news in a series of notes posted on Twitter, writing about his struggle to obtain testing. Although he was denied testing at a hospital, he was able to receive a test from a private doctor. Watt implored young people to take the virus seriously: “To have the mentality ‘I’m young this can’t affect me’ is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you,” he wrote. “Social distancing is to protect someone’s mom and dad, someone’s grandmother… it’s not about you. It’s about everyone together fighting this as a team.”

Alan Merrill

The performer and songwriter known for the hit “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll,” made famous by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, died at 69 due to COVID-19 on March 29, according to a Facebook post by his daughter Laura. He first thought he had a cold and had been working on a new album, according to Laura. “We probably won’t be able to mourn him properly with a funeral,” she writes. “I just lost the greatest love of my life and won’t be able to hug anyone because I’ve been exposed and need to self quarantine for two weeks….alone.”

Maria Mercader

CBS announced on March 29 that Mercader, who worked in talent development for the network, where she spent over 30 years of her career, died from the coronavirus at age 54. The winner of a 2004 Business Emmy for her work on CBS Sunday Morning, Mercader had covered breaking news for nearly three decades, from Princess Diana’s death to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit,” said Susan Zirinsky, president and senior executive producer of CBS News. “I called Maria a warrior. She was. Maria was a gift we cherished.”

Influencers

Arielle Charnas

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Arielle Charnas, who runs the popular Instagram account Something Navy, announced on March 18 that she had tested positive for the virus. In an Instagram post on her personal account, she shared her recovery plan and listed her symptoms. Her diagnosis comes a day after she shared a post revealing she wasn’t feeling well. “I’m dealing with the weirdest virus I’ve ever had since mono,” Charnas wrote. “I’m so happy my fever is gone but the body pain that I’m feeling today is unlike anything else. It feels like we’re all in a bad dream right now but I’m determined to bring back some normalcy to our lives.”