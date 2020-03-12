F9 Pushes Release Date for Coronavirus, Justice for Han Delayed Until Next Year

Photo: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

The Fast and the Furious cares about one thing and one thing only: family. In this case, the global family of fans and potential virus vectors who could be exposed to the wildly contagious COVID-19 at, say, a large movie-theater gathering of Fast fans. That’s why Universal has moved the release date of its next Fast Saga chapter, F9, from May 22, 2020 to April 2, 2021. It’s a tough blow in these socially isolated times to know your Fast Family won’t be there to provide new escapist entertainment until next April, but Dom is just looking out for your best interests. (And hey, at least you have eight whole movies plus Hobbs & Shaw that you can reexperience to tide you over in the meantime.) This is also just the next entry in a growing list of films that have either canceled premiere events or moved their theatrical bows entirely, including No Time to Die and A Quiet Place II. So, go buy some extra Coronas and pour one out for Han, whose justice will have to wait another 13 months.