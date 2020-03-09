Fiona Apple Wants to Let You Know: Her New Album Is Done

Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music

When Fiona Apple’s fourth studio album The Idler Wheel… dropped in 2012, seven years after her previous album, 2005’s Extraordinary Machine, which arrived six years after 1999’s When the Pawn…, fans knew they should probably nurse that album like a fine wine, because it would likely be a wait for the singer’s next EP. Fortunately for them, that wait is almost over, just as Apple told Vulture’s Rachel Handler back in January.

In a new video, titled “5,” posted to her fan Tumblr, Apple can be seen watching 1950’s Born Yesterday. The film, about the naive girlfriend of a cruel millionaire who excels under the teachings of an etiquette coach, won Judy Holliday a Best Actress Oscar and is based on a Broadway play by Garson Kanin. In the video, Apple can be seen signing “M-Y-R-E-C-O-R-D-I-S-D-O-N-E” in American Sign Language. As for the title of her album, it seems like the singer is waiting until the time is right to reveal it. Or as she explained in January, “I know what the title is, but I’m not gonna say right now.”