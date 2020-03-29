Frank Ocean Drops New Singles ‘Dear April’ and ‘Cayendo’

Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Say what you will about Frank Ocean, but the man knows great timing when he sees it. Frank previewed two new singles, “Dear April” and “Cayendo,” back in October, during a broadcast of his Beats 1 radio show, ”blonded RADIO.” Now, in our time of need, Frank is back with the full versions of the two songs — at least, for those fans who preordered them on vinyl. The 7” vinyl editions of the singles come with acoustic versions of the songs on the A-sides and remixes by Justice and Sango on the B-sides. While the vinyl editions reportedly come with digital download cards of the songs, neither single has been made available on streaming services and digital storefronts as yet. In the meantime, you can listen to a rip of “Dear April” below.

Video of "Dear April" vinyl playback courtesy of u/christygrrrl on Reddit. pic.twitter.com/W3XxraEpiP — blonded.blog (@blondedblog) March 27, 2020