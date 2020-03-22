Game of Thrones Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss Take a Trip to Westworld

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff, left, and Dan Weiss. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Image

You might know their work, but do you know their little faces? As rumored, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss made their Westworld debut tonight during episode two of the series’ third season, and in case you aren’t familiar with their mugs, the show made sure their cameo had a little (okay, gigantic) nod to the pair’s own iconic HBO series. General spoilers ahead!

That’s right, of all the jobs Weiss and Benioff might have in the dystopian cyborg-packed future, they’re technicians working on a massive dragon robot at your favorite evil corporation, Delos. Dan Weiss even picks up a power saw to go to town on said massive dragon robot, because, hey, why not? Unfortunately, the duo of robo-mechanics are facing unemployment owing to Delos Destinations’ recent, uh, bad press with regard to last season’s host uprising, so this might be the last you see of them. Unless MedievalFantasyWorld really takes off, that is …

Photo: HBO