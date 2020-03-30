Ever Wanted to Be (Honorarily) Gay? Quibi’s Gayme Show Can Help With That

You heard the men! Photo: Courtesy of @Quibi/Twitter

All this time indoors is perfect for trying new things like baking, singing, or even being gay! You can learn from the experts — that is, beloved Vulture contributor and former Drag Race recapper Matt Rogers and certified “Master of Girl Talk” Dave Mizzoni — on April 6, when Quibi drops their new game show, Gayme Show. Based off Rogers and Mizzoni’s popular live show, Gayme Show pits two straights against each other in a competition of who can be more gay, with the help of “wise queers” and “women who get it.” Rachel Bloom, Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, and D’Arcy Carden are among the guests in the trailer, which also promises many shirt tear-aways. And, thankfully, no cargo shorts! So straights, watch along and take notes, and maybe you’ll be ready by the time season two comes around.