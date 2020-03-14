Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Musician and Artist, Dead at 70

Photo: Neville Elder/Redferns

According to the New York Times, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, British musician, writer, performance artist and gender nonconformist, has died at the age of 70 following a battle with leukemia. Ryan Martin of Dais Records, to which the singer was signed, posted a message about P-Orridge’s death from her daughters Caresse and Genesse to Facebook on Saturday.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge,” they wrote. “S/he had been battling leukemia for two and a half years and dropped he/r body early this morning, Saturday March 14th, 2020. S/he will be laid to rest with h/er other half, Jaqueline ‘Lady Jaye’ Breyer who left us in 2007, where they will be re-united. Thank you for your love and support and for respecting our privacy as we are grieving.”

Co-founder of industrial bands Throbing Gristle, born out of the performance art group COUM Transmissions, and Psychic TV, P-Orridge was known to many for the Pandrogeny Project, in which she and her partner Jacqueline Mary Breyer, known as Lady Jaye, underwent surgical body modification to look like one another, subsequently referring to themselves as a singular “pandrogyne” until the latter’s death in 2007. In recent years, P-Orridge had art shows at London’s Tate Britain and New York’s Rubin Museum of art, the latter of which asked visitors to bring their own offerings to the exhibit, fittingly titled “Try to Altar Everything.”