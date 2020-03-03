Is a Genesis Reunion in the Air Tonight?

The news is expected to be officially confirmed Wednesday during a radio interview with the BBC. Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Their creative exodus is no more. Genesis, one of the world’s all-time best-selling bands that your uncle loves to blast in his Chevrolet Camaro (who are we kidding, we’re jamming to “Land of Confusion” right now) is reportedly reuniting for an arena tour later this year. Per The Sun, the virtuosic trio of Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford will be the ones reuniting for a series of November and December tour dates in the U.K., while Peter “Solsbury Hill” Gabriel has chosen not to participate. The news, which is already being teased on Genesis’s various social media pages, is expected to be officially confirmed tomorrow morning during a radio interview with the BBC. Despite the band being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 (which Gabriel couldn’t attend), the last time the modern lineup performed together was back in 2007. Okay, now please put all of your Slipperman shrines away. They did their job.