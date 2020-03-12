The festival is set for June. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

These are uncertain times for the music industry. Amidst growing fears regarding the coronavirus, which has now reached over 130,000 cases worldwide, many concerts and festivals have been canceled or postponed, including Coachella and SXSW. But Glastonbury, one of the largest outdoor festivals in the world, is still planning to go on as scheduled this summer, with Kendrick Lamar at the top of the lineup. The bill of artists for the late June event also includes previously announced headliners Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, and Taylor Swift. Emily Eavis, the co-organizer of the festival, took to social media to reiterate that the festival will still take place: “As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June…No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣⁣”