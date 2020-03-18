Coronavirus Got Glastonbury Festival, Too

Miley Cyrus having a party in the U.K. at Glastonbury 2019. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

First, it got SXSW. Then, Coachella and Stagecoach in one fell swoop. Now, the coronavirus is taking out Glastonbury. The 2020 Glastonbury Music Festival is canceled in the wake of the coronavirus. Originally scheduled for June 24 through June 28, the show will go on … in 2021. Just like all those New Year’s resolutions you made, Glastonbury will be dealt with next time around. “Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week — and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty, this is now our only viable option,” festival founder Michael Eavis and his daughter, Emily Eavis, said in a joint statement to Variety. They added that, even if the coronavirus outbreak settles down by the end of June, they are “no longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew here on the farm” to turn the fields into a “city” for more than 200,000 people.

All attendees who purchased tickets or made deposits on tickets will be rolled over to 2021’s festival. Like every year, the canceled lineup was stacked with international stars, including Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, and Kendrick Lamar. Thom Yorke, Thundercat, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Clairo, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Lana Del Rey, and Burna Boy are only a few more of the artists who were meant to perform. With the Metropolitan Opera streaming operas and John Legend, Coldplay, and more Instagram Live-ing concerts, we’re only a few months away from Zoom teleconference music festivals.