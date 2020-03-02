The Gossip Girl Remake Just Cast Its First Upper East Sider

XOXO. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Emily Alyn Lind wears the headband now. HBO Max’s Gossip Girl remake has found its new HBIC. Lind, known for playing Ariel Braeden on Code Black, is the first Upper East Sider to be cast in the remake, according to a new report from Deadline. Set eight years after the titular blogger signed off forever, new hot teens will face Gossip Girl’s wrath. Lind plays Audrey (how long will it take to get a Breakfast at Tiffany’s reference?), a relationships girl who’s kind of feeling like ditching her long-term boyfriend for some freedom. Gossip Girl will be all over that. Voiced by the original narrator, Kristen Bell, Gossip Girl has some new hacks for a whole new generation. This probably doesn’t mean there’s going to be a subplot about going TikTok viral, but it should. Gossip Girl launched the careers of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and more. Who else are we going to obsess over this time? The 10-episode season promises to be out in 2020 on HBO Max.