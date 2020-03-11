The New Gossip Girl Looks Exactly Like the Old Gossip Girl

Former 300 Ashland resident Tavi Gevinson. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

A new generation of Gossip Girl is enrolling at HBO Max, and just like in the original series, the Constance Billard blazers and kilts won’t be the only thing that’s uniform. Earlier this March, Deadline reported that the series had cast Code Black star and actual teenager Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey, a “relationships girl” looking for freedom. Now, Deadline reports that Lind will be joined in her Upper East Side adventures by Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, and Zión Moreno.

You may remember Gevinson from such recent capital-A Acting projects as doing Elizabeth Holmes impersonations, gracing the New York stage, and being seen at Veselka with Ezra Koenig. Doherty, with his chiseled jawline and eyes like melted fjords, is obviously going to be the Chuck Bass–type. Chanler-Berat is hopefully playing a teenager because he played a teenager in Next to Normal way back in the year 2008. Zión Moreno made her acting debut in K-12, the feature-length directorial project by singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez, where she also played a character at a larger-than-life prep school.

At Vulture Festival in November, showrunner Joshua Safran promised more diversity in the Gossip Girl reboot, saying, “This time around the leads are nonwhite. There’s a lot of queer content on this show.” In reality, it seems as though the only diverse hire is Moreno, who is trans. Plus ça change. So there you have it, Upper East Siders, those are Gossip Girl’s new rookies. XOXO and enjoy your extended-perma-spring-breaks.