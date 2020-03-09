Like You, HAIM Intends to Tour the Delis Of America

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

First a taping of The Price Is Right, and now a deli? If HAIM performs in your neighbor’s driveway, they’ll essentially be on a tour of your dad’s favorite places on Earth. Instead, they’re going on an official tour of the nation’s delis this month, specifically the delis in the part of the nation that is New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles. You can enter your information to nab a spot on the tour here, the concept for which is inspired by HAIM’s first performance, which took place at Canter’s in L.A.

“Our first show ever was at Canter’s deli in 2000 so we decided we want to play shows at different delis across America to celebrate our new record,” the band wrote on Instagram Monday. “We’ve never done anything like this before so let’s all get together and eat some matzo ball soup and we’ll play you some songs live. Maybe some new ones??” Keep in mind no one can stop you from ordering a HAIM and cheese during their set, so you’re going to have to try to stop yourself.