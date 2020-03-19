Exclusively to keep the moms indoors. Photo: Hallmark

Deck the halls with toilet paper, fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la! ’Tis the season to be distant, fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la! Don we now our latex gloves, fa-la-la — you get the point. Since the thought of what life will be like in December is panic attack–inducing, Christmas is coming early this year. To help ease the social distancing (or self-isolation), the Hallmark Channel has scheduled their annual “Countdown to Christmas” movie marathon for March 20–22, according to ET Online. It’s a Very Merry Coronavirus Christmas in March! The marathon kicks off with Candace Cameron Bure’s A Christmas Detour on March 20 at 12 p.m. and ends with Christmas in Rome starring Lacey Chabert on March 22 at 6 p.m. Other stars featured in the marathon are Kristin Chenoweth, Torrey DeVitto, Adrian Grenier, Holly Robinson Peete, and Chad Michael Murray. Hallmark’s Christmas movies will distract you from thoughts of worldwide doom with problems like “an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret.” What is the secret? Is it the cure for coronavirus? Has Candace Cameron Bure’s Hallmark holiday movie Christmas Under Wraps had the cure the whole time? No. But that’s exactly the kind of thought a Hallmark movie marathon will evaporate from your brain. Anyway! Troll the forums, not the streets, fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la!