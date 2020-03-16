Harry Styles’s Tiny Desk Concert Is Exactly What We Needed

Harry Styles wearing powder blue is a tonic and we are drinking it up. Styles wowed the folks at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, singing four songs from his sophomore album Fine Line. Sometimes forgoing the instruments entirely, Styles and his five-piece band harmonized like another group that won’t be named. Once again, Styles attempted to debunk the rumor that “Watermelon Sugar,” his second single off the album, is about oral sex. This time with a little anecdote about how the song got its name. “I was in Nashville on my day off and we went into the studio just to kind of play around a little bit,” he wades through this story. “We started some ideas and I was with the guys that I made the first album with. We had this chorus melody and it was pretty repetitive. The Richard Brautigan book In Watermelon Sugar was on the table and I was like ‘That’ll sound cool!’ So, this song became ‘Watermelon Sugar.’” It doesn’t hurt that his ex, for whom Fine Line is pining over, considers In Watermelon Sugar one of her favorite books.

